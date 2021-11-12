The raucous celebration inside the Capitals locker room after Zach Fucale’s milestone shutout

Goaltender Zach Fucale played in his first NHL game on Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings. After toiling in junior and the minors for eight years, Fucale got a dream opportunity from GM Brian MacLellan and head coach Peter Laviolette and did not disappoint.

Fucale made 21 saves against Detroit and pitched a shutout, becoming the first Capitals netminder in franchise history to have a clean sheet in his first game.

Inside the locker room, the Capitals celebrated Fucale’s big milestone like they won a playoff series.

an epic accomplishment deserves an epic celebration pic.twitter.com/0q4QuV8sWs — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 12, 2021

“YEAHHHHHHHHHHHHH,” Capitals players screamed as Fucale walked in. They then doused him with what appeared to be bottled waters. The players then returned to their locker stalls and gave Fucale a standing ovation.

Fucale flashed a geeky smile, seemingly unable to process everything that was happening around him, and flashed a thumbs up to his teammates as he began getting out of his gear.

An axe for Tiger and a shield for the tendie of the night.#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/IyED8BUoW3 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 12, 2021

Later, Fucale was given the milestone shutout puck from Laviolette and then encouraged to make a speech from his teammates.

You animals with the blocks, thank you,” Fucale said. “Huge blocks five-on-three. You kidding me? Thanks, guys. That’s all you guys. Great win.”

Later the players gave away its totally normal team awards. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby handed the very sharp Viking ax to his “Scandanavian brother” Lars Eller, who scored his first goal of the season against the Red Wings. Then defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk gave the Viking shield to Fucale as Capitals players roared once again.

“F*ck yeah, man!” Fucale replied.

Screenshot: @Capitals