Live blog: Capitals take on undefeated-in-regulation Panthers

The Washington Capitals are still in Florida taking on another former Southeast Division foe in the Florida Panthers. The Panthers are 8-0-1 to start the season so this should be the toughest test yet for the Caps.

Nic Dowd is back in the lineup and Ilya Samsonov will be between the pipes.

Capitals lines

Capitals lines in warmups: Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Mantha-Eller-Sprong

Sheary-McMichael-Leason

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

TvR-Schultz Samsonov — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 4, 2021

The Capitals being the Capitals in the tunnel pregame

Ovi is even speaking French now.

Heeeerrreeee’s Priskie

The Capitals draft pick makes his NHL debut against the team that drafted him.

Tonight @priskie4 becomes the first ever Florida born player to make his @NHL debut for his hometown team @FlaPanthers 👏 Florida Hockey is here to stay! pic.twitter.com/vhdG6IbT8t — Katie Gaus (@katie_gaus) November 4, 2021

What in the world is going on in net

Ilya Samsonov pulled himself before the game and then seemingly put himself back in.

Vanecek is starting in net for #Caps, and Samsonov – who was originally slated to start – is not on the bench. #CapsCats — Mike Vogel (@VogsCaps) November 4, 2021

Samsonov comes on to relieve Vanecek at 1:45 of the 1st. #CapsCats — Mike Vogel (@VogsCaps) November 4, 2021

Barkov scores. Caps challenge for goaltender interference and lose.

I thought this was obvious goaltender interference even with Carlson’s involvement.

Barkov buries a rebound to put the Cats up 1-0. Caps challenge for goaltender interference. pic.twitter.com/8OFvAEiH4r — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) November 4, 2021

Ekblad scores. This could go poorly.

Yeesh.