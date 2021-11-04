Live blog: Capitals take on undefeated-in-regulation Panthers

The Washington Capitals are still in Florida taking on another former Southeast Division foe in the Florida Panthers. The Panthers are 8-0-1 to start the season so this should be the toughest test yet for the Caps.
Nic Dowd is back in the lineup and Ilya Samsonov will be between the pipes.
Capitals lines
Capitals lines in warmups:
Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson
Mantha-Eller-Sprong
Sheary-McMichael-Leason
Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway
Fehervary-Carlson
Orlov-Jensen
TvR-Schultz
Samsonov
— Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 4, 2021
The Capitals being the Capitals in the tunnel pregame
Ovi is even speaking French now.
hey, it's ocean babe pic.twitter.com/lBvtkRJt1s
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 4, 2021
Heeeerrreeee’s Priskie
The Capitals draft pick makes his NHL debut against the team that drafted him.
Tonight @priskie4 becomes the first ever Florida born player to make his @NHL debut for his hometown team @FlaPanthers 👏 Florida Hockey is here to stay! pic.twitter.com/vhdG6IbT8t
— Katie Gaus (@katie_gaus) November 4, 2021
What in the world is going on in net
Ilya Samsonov pulled himself before the game and then seemingly put himself back in.
Vanecek is starting in net for #Caps, and Samsonov – who was originally slated to start – is not on the bench. #CapsCats
— Mike Vogel (@VogsCaps) November 4, 2021
Samsonov comes on to relieve Vanecek at 1:45 of the 1st. #CapsCats
— Mike Vogel (@VogsCaps) November 4, 2021
Barkov scores. Caps challenge for goaltender interference and lose.
I thought this was obvious goaltender interference even with Carlson’s involvement.
Barkov buries a rebound to put the Cats up 1-0.
Caps challenge for goaltender interference. pic.twitter.com/8OFvAEiH4r
— Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) November 4, 2021
Ekblad scores. This could go poorly.
Yeesh.
Aaron Ekblad missle launcher goal for 2-0 Panthers lead, a healthy Aaron Ekblad is good for the league, what a player and comeback from a gruesome injury last season #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/prbHah2cQU
— Alex Micheletti (@AlexMicheletti) November 4, 2021
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On