Live blog: Capitals take on undefeated-in-regulation Panthers

By Chris Cerullo

 1 Comment

November 4, 2021 6:53 pm

The Washington Capitals are still in Florida taking on another former Southeast Division foe in the Florida Panthers. The Panthers are 8-0-1 to start the season so this should be the toughest test yet for the Caps.

Nic Dowd is back in the lineup and Ilya Samsonov will be between the pipes.

Capitals lines

The Capitals being the Capitals in the tunnel pregame

Ovi is even speaking French now.

Heeeerrreeee’s Priskie

The Capitals draft pick makes his NHL debut against the team that drafted him.

What in the world is going on in net

Ilya Samsonov pulled himself before the game and then seemingly put himself back in.

Barkov scores. Caps challenge for goaltender interference and lose.

I thought this was obvious goaltender interference even with Carlson’s involvement.

Ekblad scores. This could go poorly.

Yeesh.

