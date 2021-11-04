Capitals draft pick Chase Priskie set to make NHL debut against former team with Florida Panthers

Washington Capitals draft pick, defenseman Chase Priskie will be making his NHL debut Thursday night with the Panthers. He will be doing so against the team that drafted him.

Priskie was drafted in the sixth round in 2016 and notably did not sign with the Capitals after his college career with Quinnipac.

Instead, he became a free agent and signed an entry-level contract with the Carolina Hurricanes.

He was later traded to Florida in a deal that saw Vincent Trocheck go to the Hurricanes.

Chase Priskie will become the first South Florida product to play for his hometown #FlaPanthers when he makes his NHL debut tonight. Big moment for youth hockey in the region. https://t.co/uHJhrPJ9Bc — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) November 4, 2021

“Looking at the big picture, I felt going to free agency would best suit me and help me position myself into a top-6 role in the NHL,” Priskie said in 2019 of his decision.

The Pembroke Pines, Florida-native has played in the American Hockey League the past three seasons after making that decision to spurn Washington and sign with Carolina. He has 43 points in 75 career AHL games with the Charlotte Checkers, Springfield Thunderbirds, and Syracuse Crunch.

It’s crazy how some things come full circle in life. Extremely excited to join the @FlaPanthers and return to my hometown. Talk about following your dreams… pic.twitter.com/5IsRp7cozT — Chase Priskie (@priskie4) February 24, 2020

Priskie will likely be skating on the Panthers’ third defensive pairing on the right side next to Kevin Connauton.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB