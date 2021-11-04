Ilya Samsonov pulls himself from game before puck drop, Vitek Vanecek starts, then Sammy returns minutes later

Ilya Samsonov was supposed to start in net against the Florida Panthers. Then he didn’t.

Minutes before puck drop, Samsonov could be seen speaking to the Capitals trainer at the bench. Then Sammy left the ice and walked down the runway, taking himself out of the game.

Vitek Vanecek proceeded to take the ice for his seventh start in 10 games. But VV didn’t stay in the game long.

Let’s go on a bizarre Twitter journey.

Samsonov will start tonight at FLA. #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) November 4, 2021

So, Vitek Vanecek is starting instead? — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) November 4, 2021

Ilya Samsonov either had to 💩 before puck drop or suffered an injury during warmies, because he is now not starting. Vitek Vanecek is. — Ian Oland (@ianoland) November 4, 2021

Samsonov comes on to relieve Vanecek at 1:45 of the 1st. #CapsCats — Mike Vogel (@VogsCaps) November 4, 2021

One minute and 22 seconds later, Samsonov gave up a goal to Aleksander Barkov after a broken play in front of the net.

Barky on the backhand 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0tHMww8WV7 — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) November 4, 2021

Nearly ten minutes later, Aaron Ekblad lit the lamp too, giving Florida, who is undefeated in regulation this season, a 2-0 lead. Florida scored on two of their first eight shots of the game.

It’s unclear why Samsonov left the ice. No one on the team has addressed the matter so far. If I were to speculate, Sammy either had to go the bathroom, or perhaps he had an equipment issue. But whatever the reason, that chaos pregame did not help.

Vanecek made no stops on no shots during his short 1:45 appearance.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB