Roberto Luongo tells Lamar Jackson ‘I can totally relate’ after rumors spread quarterback left game to poop

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Cleveland Browns 47-42 in a wild game that featured two different clutch fourth-quarter drives by reigning MVP Lamar Jackson. But it was what happened with Jackson directly before that had everyone talking.

Jackson mysteriously left the game and returned to the locker room before hobbling back onto the field for the game-winning drives.

Roberto Luongo, the third-winningest goaltender in NHL history, joked on Twitter that the Ravens quarterback had to go to the bathroom, recalling his own queasy experience during a 2007 playoff game.

I can totally relate 😉

In what is now known as the “Luongo Poop Game” (Actually, I’m not 100 percent sure of that, but I’m just going with it), the goalie had “a little bit of a bellyache” per Sports Illustrated and opted to take a bathroom break minutes before the start of overtime. What made matters worse is that it happened during a possible elimination game against the Anaheim Ducks.

“I was there doing my business and I hear the play starting in the arena,” Luongo said. “So I panicked there. I don’t remember if I wiped. I just put my gear back on, tried to get out there as soon as I could.”

A very inexperienced Dany Sabourin was forced to replace Luongo in net worrying Canucks fans everywhere. Sabourin, however, came up big and made five saves in overtime before being, uh, relieved by Luongo.

The Canucks would lose Game Five in double overtime — Luongo made 56 saves — and be eliminated. The Ducks would go on to win the Stanley Cup.

Former Capital Joel Ward also chimed in.

Lamar…I know the feeling man!

Lamar Jackson’s mysterious disappearance was actually due to cramps in his legs. According to the Ravens’ website, Jackson received salt solutions in the locker room before returning.

QB Lamar Jackson (cramps) is questionable to return.

But other online personalities were dubious.

I know that kind of run, and it ain't because of cramps lol…

Including NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe.

Lamar out there pulling a Paul Pierce 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Jackson threw for one touchdown and helped lead the Ravens down the field for the game-winning field goal by Justin Tucker for the clutch victory. After returning to the game, Jackson was 5/6 and threw for 82 yards.

After the game, the press asked why Jackson left. “I was crampin’ and I had to get some IVs in me,” Jackson said.

"I was crampin' and I had to get some IVs in me." —Lamar Jackson on why he had to exit the game

Jackson also defiantly said he did not “pull a Paul Pierce” and fake an injury to go potty.

Lamar claims that he did not "pull a Paul Pierce." 😶😂

Those denials continued on social media as Jackson tweeted on Twitter, “🤣🤣Yall trippin.”