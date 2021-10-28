Another Capitals Canine Calendar photoshoot is finally here and LOOK AT ALL THE PUPPIES

Thursday afternoon, Wolf Trap Animal Rescue, the MSE Foundation, and the Washington Capitals teamed up to bring the best boys and girls together for the annual Canine Calendar photoshoot.

All proceeds from the calendar go to Wolf Trap Animal Rescue, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that “currently operates to facilitate means of transport, foster, and adoption of rescued pets.” Their program “works to rescue pets who are at risk of neglect, homelessness, and euthanasia from shelters & communities in states of the South.”

To start, the newest Caps team pup Biscuit was front and center. He even got to meet Ovi’s dog, Blake!

Today's the day! @CapsPup will be doing his @Capitals #CapsCanineCalendar shoot with rescues from @WTARescue. Follow @MSEFndn all day to see behind the scenes photos… It's gonna be PAW-some 🐾 pic.twitter.com/PfGbzZ55jD — MSE Foundation (@MSEFndn) October 28, 2021

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Dmitry Orlov had to do some dog wrangling.

They eventually got it together. Alex Ovechkin also posed with his dog Blake and Nicklas Backstrom did the same with Biscuit.

Tom Wilson’s fiancee and member of Team Canada Beach Volleyball, Taylor Pischke was on hand to help again this year.

Vitek Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov caught more than just pucks in their gloves.

He’s escaping! The puppy is escaping! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/E61BGmiYxl — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 28, 2021

Carl Hagelin made sure to give this sweet black lab puppy some love.

Look at all these dudes and dudettes!

Tom Wilson and this horrifying act of adorableness.

Martin Fehervary, Connor McMichael, Trevor van Riemsdyk, and Nic Dowd also joined the puppy party.

That’s a wrap on this years #CapsCanine calendar! Most puppies are available for adoption with @WTARescue and keep an eye out for the calendar soon! pic.twitter.com/JReV9CHDe3 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 28, 2021

Next up is the actual creation of the Capitals Canine Calendar which should arrive sometime later in the fall.

