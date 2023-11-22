The 2024 Capitals Canine Calendar is now officially on sale

The Washington Capitals announced that their 2024 Caps Canine Calendar is available for purchase, Wednesday. This year’s calendar features 24 different Capitals players posing with either their dogs and or rescues from Wold Trap Animal Rescue. (And perhaps one famous cat.)

Proceeds of the calendar will benefit WTAR and the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation.

In a release, the Capitals gave media a first look at some of the photos.

And folks, we can confirm the Tom Wilson penalty box photo did indeed come out amazing.

Here’s the finished product.

The calendar costs $20 and is available for purchase online. You can also purchase a physical copy at the Capitals’ team stores and merchandise stands at Capital One Arena.

The photography and photo editing services for the calendar were donated by Virgil Ocampo of Virgil Ocampo Photography. Paige Dowd, Annie van Riemsdyk, and Taylor Wilson served as the projects’s art directors.

UNLEASH THE FURRY!!!!! The @Capitals 2024 #CapsCanineCalendar is NOW available. Get your paws on a copy NOW at https://t.co/4bvgyN8xPa Proceeds benefit @WTARescue and MSEF pic.twitter.com/B0Y7127zIV — MSE Foundation (@MSEFndn) November 22, 2023

Here’s the full release from the Capitals: