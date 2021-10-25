Home / Open Thread / Highlights from the Caps at Sens (live thread)

Highlights from the Caps at Sens (live thread)

By Elyse Bailey

 0 Comment

October 25, 2021 6:27 pm

The Washington Capitals have traveled north to face off against the Ottawa Senators. After a chaotic overtime loss against the Calgary Flames, the Caps are still marching on without a regulation loss.

Quick updates to catch you up to speed: Nic Dowd did not travel with the team due to a lower-body injury, Hendrix Lapierre is playing in front of a hometown crowd, and Ilya Samsonov is the starting goaltender.

Puck drop is 7 PM EST and here’s how you can watch. Catch all the juicy highlights below.

Capitals lines

Rookie treatment

Awwww Hendrix Lapierre got the ol’ rookie treatment from his teammates before the puck dropped. This game is a homecoming for him, he’s got some friends and family in the crowd.

Sens strike first.

Goal from Drake Batherson brings the Sens up 1-0.

Oshie ties it 1-1.

With his second goal of the season, TJ Oshie scores!

Another Oshie goal 2-1.

Starting to think that his little tumble was a good luck tumble? Something to think about.

McMichael’s first NHL point.

Connor McMichael got his first NHL point on the second TJ Oshie goal!

Jensen goal brings the Caps’ lead up 3-1.

Nick Jensen rules. Second goal of the season.

Carlson scores. Caps up 4-1.

Another goal? Why not! John Carlson scores his first of the season.

Sens score 4-2

Josh Norris with a one-timer to start the second period.

PPG goal from the Sens 4-3

A one goal game! AH!

All tied up 4-4.

Sens get another! There are too many goals!

Ovechkin takes the lead 5-4.

Sixth goal of the season for Alex Ovechkin.

Hat trick for Oshie 6-4.

Rounding out the second period, TJ Oshie grabs another goal for the hat trick.

Come chat with us below in the comments.

, , ,