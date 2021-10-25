Highlights from the Caps at Sens (live thread)

By Elyse Bailey
The Washington Capitals have traveled north to face off against the Ottawa Senators. After a chaotic overtime loss against the Calgary Flames, the Caps are still marching on without a regulation loss.
Quick updates to catch you up to speed: Nic Dowd did not travel with the team due to a lower-body injury, Hendrix Lapierre is playing in front of a hometown crowd, and Ilya Samsonov is the starting goaltender.
Puck drop is 7 PM EST and here’s how you can watch. Catch all the juicy highlights below.
Capitals lines
It’s an optional morning skate here in Ottawa, but here were the Caps lines/d-pairs from Sunday:
Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson
Mantha-McMichael-Oshie
Sheary-Lapierre-Sprong
Hagelin-Eller-Hathaway
Fehervary-Carlson
Orlov-Jensen
TvR-Schultz
Samsonov
Vanecek
— Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) October 25, 2021
Rookie treatment
Awwww Hendrix Lapierre got the ol’ rookie treatment from his teammates before the puck dropped. This game is a homecoming for him, he’s got some friends and family in the crowd.
Hendrix Lapierre got the rookie treatment tonight 💖👶https://t.co/IUPXSWy5dP
— RMNB (@russianmachine) October 26, 2021
Sens strike first.
Goal from Drake Batherson brings the Sens up 1-0.
DRAKE!! 1-0 #SENS!! pic.twitter.com/Oy1DNP9WOw
— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) October 25, 2021
Oshie ties it 1-1.
With his second goal of the season, TJ Oshie scores!
Don’t leave @TJOshie77 alone in front ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/ZaMlWeUUGK
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 25, 2021
Another Oshie goal 2-1.
Starting to think that his little tumble was a good luck tumble? Something to think about.
That angle tho 😅 pic.twitter.com/7QVmREoI03
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 25, 2021
McMichael’s first NHL point.
Connor McMichael got his first NHL point on the second TJ Oshie goal!
Connor McMichael has his first NHL point. WATCH YOUR BACK CONNOR MCDAVID HE COMIN https://t.co/TRhmdgd4ma
— RMNB (@russianmachine) October 26, 2021
Jensen goal brings the Caps’ lead up 3-1.
Nick Jensen rules. Second goal of the season.
THE STICKS ARE HOT! pic.twitter.com/VI5hlL1QFV
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 25, 2021
Carlson scores. Caps up 4-1.
Another goal? Why not! John Carlson scores his first of the season.
The goals are pouring in! pic.twitter.com/6XaiUgq0Ul
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 25, 2021
Sens score 4-2
Josh Norris with a one-timer to start the second period.
NORRIS ONE-TIMER!! #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/A2NciACDZq
— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) October 26, 2021
PPG goal from the Sens 4-3
A one goal game! AH!
TIERNEY POWER PLAY GOAL!!#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/92GvsQFciz
— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) October 26, 2021
All tied up 4-4.
Sens get another! There are too many goals!
Drake Batherson is on one tonight. pic.twitter.com/TXyFyrF5oF
— NHL (@NHL) October 26, 2021
Ovechkin takes the lead 5-4.
Sixth goal of the season for Alex Ovechkin.
The man is on a mission pic.twitter.com/319p1x6lgs
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 26, 2021
Hat trick for Oshie 6-4.
Rounding out the second period, TJ Oshie grabs another goal for the hat trick.
Throw em 🎩 pic.twitter.com/e2laZjy64g
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 26, 2021
