Falling TJ Oshie has the ball control of an NFL running back

TJ Oshie is a hockey player, but on Sunday, he showed that he had the talents of a two-sport star.

Oshie, while walking on his porch, missed one of the steps, rolled his ankle, and fell over … again. There was one problem: he was holding his son Campbell at the time.

But using his Peak Dad Powers, the Osh Babe didn’t drop his son. Instead, the avid Seahawks fan took the brunt of his fall on his knees, tucking Campbell into his body like he were a football.

“#BallSecurity,” joked Oshie on his Instagram Story. “#Graceful.”

Oshie added in another message, “Pops and little man are all good. He was laughing at the old man.”

According to Lauren Oshie, (who commented on our Instagram post – follow us), there was an injury suffered on the play, but it was very minor and appears to have only afflicted Dad.

Only TJ. 😆

Screenshot: @tjoshie7