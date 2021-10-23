Highlights from the Capitals’s 4-3 (OT) loss to the Flames

After another dominant victory, this time over the Devils on the road, the Capitals returned home to play a Saturday matinee with the Calgary Flames.

The Flames jumped out to an early 3-0 lead but the Capitals came back to force an extra frame. The ferocious comeback just couldn’t get all the way there as they dropped the overtime decision.

Capitals lines

Capitals lines during warmups: Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Mantha-Eller-Sprong

Sheary-McMichael-Oshie

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

TvR-Schultz Vanecek (vs Vladar) — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) October 23, 2021

Andrew Mangiapane got the Flames on the board first.

Mr. “eat bread” capitalized on a horrible penalty call. Thanks, refs.

Up 'n over 💥 Andrew Mangiapane pots home the rebound for the @NHLFlames. pic.twitter.com/Sn5upI4jJd — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 23, 2021

Elias Lindholm quickly made it 2-0.

Gotta want Vitek to hold and freeze a puck before this one.

TIME TO WALK WITH ELIAS! pic.twitter.com/dygvtHVZ4p — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 23, 2021

Yikes, Lindholm again 3-0.

Vanecek to the bench.

Ilya Samsonov is in net to start the second period for the Capitals. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) October 23, 2021

Evgeny Kuznetsov responds shorthanded 3-1!

Is that Pavel Datsyuk?

KUUUUUUUUZ! Got one back pic.twitter.com/vjqLS3AloD — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 23, 2021

Martin Fehervary’s first NHL goal 3-2!

Throw a Marty Party.

Marty's 1st career NHL goal came just when needed 🔥 pic.twitter.com/isOIqZR98M — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 23, 2021

Alex Ovechkin scores to tie things at three!

GOAT stuff only.

Elias Lindholm wins it in overtime with a hat trick. Flames take it 4-3.