Home / News / Highlights from the Capitals’s 4-3 (OT) loss to the Flames

Highlights from the Capitals’s 4-3 (OT) loss to the Flames

By Chris Cerullo

 0 Comment

October 23, 2021 12:39 pm

After another dominant victory, this time over the Devils on the road, the Capitals returned home to play a Saturday matinee with the Calgary Flames.

The Flames jumped out to an early 3-0 lead but the Capitals came back to force an extra frame. The ferocious comeback just couldn’t get all the way there as they dropped the overtime decision.

Capitals lines

Andrew Mangiapane got the Flames on the board first.

Mr. “eat bread” capitalized on a horrible penalty call. Thanks, refs.

Elias Lindholm quickly made it 2-0.

Gotta want Vitek to hold and freeze a puck before this one.

Yikes, Lindholm again 3-0.

Vanecek to the bench.

Evgeny Kuznetsov responds shorthanded 3-1!

Is that Pavel Datsyuk?

Martin Fehervary’s first NHL goal 3-2!

Throw a Marty Party.

Alex Ovechkin scores to tie things at three!

GOAT stuff only.

Elias Lindholm wins it in overtime with a hat trick. Flames take it 4-3.

, , , ,