Highlights from the Capitals’s 4-3 (OT) loss to the Flames

After another dominant victory, this time over the Devils on the road, the Capitals returned home to play a Saturday matinee with the Calgary Flames.
The Flames jumped out to an early 3-0 lead but the Capitals came back to force an extra frame. The ferocious comeback just couldn’t get all the way there as they dropped the overtime decision.
Capitals lines
Capitals lines during warmups:
Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson
Mantha-Eller-Sprong
Sheary-McMichael-Oshie
Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway
Fehervary-Carlson
Orlov-Jensen
TvR-Schultz
Vanecek (vs Vladar)
— Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) October 23, 2021
Andrew Mangiapane got the Flames on the board first.
Mr. “eat bread” capitalized on a horrible penalty call. Thanks, refs.
Up 'n over 💥
Andrew Mangiapane pots home the rebound for the @NHLFlames. pic.twitter.com/Sn5upI4jJd
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 23, 2021
Elias Lindholm quickly made it 2-0.
Gotta want Vitek to hold and freeze a puck before this one.
TIME TO WALK WITH ELIAS! pic.twitter.com/dygvtHVZ4p
— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 23, 2021
Yikes, Lindholm again 3-0.
ELIAS LINDHOLM. WE’RE NOT WORTHY 🙇🏻♂️ #Flames pic.twitter.com/ypiPejcLeE
— Taranjot Vining (@Str8OuttaCGY) October 23, 2021
Vanecek to the bench.
Ilya Samsonov is in net to start the second period for the Capitals.
— Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) October 23, 2021
Evgeny Kuznetsov responds shorthanded 3-1!
Is that Pavel Datsyuk?
KUUUUUUUUZ! Got one back pic.twitter.com/vjqLS3AloD
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 23, 2021
Martin Fehervary’s first NHL goal 3-2!
Throw a Marty Party.
Marty's 1st career NHL goal came just when needed 🔥 pic.twitter.com/isOIqZR98M
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 23, 2021
Alex Ovechkin scores to tie things at three!
GOAT stuff only.
THE GR8!!!!! pic.twitter.com/CTFkiPRJl4
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 23, 2021
Elias Lindholm wins it in overtime with a hat trick. Flames take it 4-3.
Calgary wins it, 4-3 in OT. Lindholm with the hat trick.
— Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) October 23, 2021
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On