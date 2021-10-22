Top six remain blazing hot on the road: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals got after it again on Thursday night in New Jersey. The Devils didn’t beat the Capitals a single time in eight tries last season and that streak will continue.
The Caps used a fast start en route to an easy 4-1 victory on the road for the first time this season.
Evgeny Kuznetsov recorded two points (1g, 1a) against New Jersey, his third multi-point effort in four games this season. Kuznetsov’s eight points (3g, 5a) this season are tied for the most he has recorded through the first four games of a season in his career (2017-18: 0g-8a-8p)
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
