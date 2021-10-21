Rockin’ and rollin’ on the road: Capitals beat Devils 4-1

The Washington Capitals traveled for the first and only time this season to New Jersey to take on the Devils. The Caps swept all eight games against the Devils last season.
Anthony Mantha parked his big frame in front and backhanded home a pass from Daniel Sprong to open the scoring. Dmitry Orlov joined in on the backhand party scoring one of his own off an Alex Ovechkin rebound. Daniel Sprong finished off a breakaway for his first of the season.
Evgeny Kuznetsov was at it again, his goal was the Caps fourth and final. Devils got a garbage time power play marker.
Capitals beat Devils 4-1!
— Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) October 21, 2021
other players when they lose their stick, dumb: attempt to block pucks with their body
anthony mantha, a genius: simply pushes player attempting to shoot over pic.twitter.com/1wvRLBwsnU
— HockeyKot (@hockeykot) October 22, 2021
Here’s some Joe B for ya.
Next up, the Caps come back home to play a Western Conference team in the Calgary Flames for what feels like the first time in a decade.
Headline photo with permission from @notafan_jo and @kay_amerman
