Not up for debate: Dune

By Peter Hassett

October 19, 2021 1:58 pm

The Washington Capitals are enigmas, but we can crack the code using Not Up For Debate, the least controversial series ever to appear on this site.

In today’s episode, and in honor of the upcoming film: What if the Capitals lived in Frank Herbert’s saga about ecological ruin, false saviors, and labor strife big worms?

Editors’ note: Using mostly pics from the Scifi/SyFy miniseries, because they were awesome. We have them on DVD. Not Blu-ray. Like O.G. DVD, 720p action.

Nicklas Backstrom, Chani

Dune (Warner Brothers, 2021)

Loved by all, but totally capable of flipping out and messing you up sometimes

John Carlson, Gurney Halleck

Frank Herbert’s Dune (SciFi miniseries, 2000, 2003)

He had one job

Nic Dowd, Ghanima Atreides

Frank Herbert’s Dune (SciFi miniseries, 2000, 2003)

The most normal and kind character in all of the Dune-iverse?

Lars Eller, Thufir Hawat

Dune (Universal Pictures, 1984)

He is willing to get hurt to help the team

Carl Hagelin, Count Hasimir Fenring

Frank Herbert’s Dune (SciFi miniseries, 2000, 2003)

I forget what the Fenrings do in the books, but I know they don’t succeed, and that feels Hageliny to me.

Garnet Hathaway, Lady Jessica

Dune (Warner Brothers, 2021)

Follows his heart, even if it leads him into trouble.

Nick Jensen, Jamis

Frank Herbert’s Dune (SciFi miniseries, 2000, 2003)

Forgiven … perhaps too easily?

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Paul “Muad’dib” Atreides

Frank Herbert’s Dune (SciFi miniseries, 2000, 2003)

Our beloved problematic hero. But not an anti-hero, technically. More like the counterpositive of a hero. This *is* up for debate this in the comments.

Anthony Mantha, Piter De Vries

Dune (Universal Pictures, 1984)

Whose team is he on?

Dmitry Orlov, Stilgar

Frank Herbert’s Dune (SciFi miniseries, 2000, 2003)

Just friggin’ irreplaceable.

T.J. Oshie, Duke Leto Atreides

Dune (Warner Brothers, 2021)

Respected and just. Starts off great.

Alex Ovechkin, Baron Vladimir Harkonnen

Frank Herbert’s Dune (SciFi miniseries, 2000, 2003)

People make too much of a deal about his size. He’s a lot more than his weight. Be careful with this one —  don’t count him out too early.

Ilya Samsonov, Feyd-Rautha

Dune (Universal Pictures, 1984)

The intended heir.

Justin Schultz, Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam

Frank Herbert’s Dune (SciFi miniseries, 2000, 2003)

Everyone’s kinda sus about him.

Conor Sheary, Alia Atriedes

Frank Herbert’s Dune (SciFi miniseries, 2000, 2003)

Smol but powerful

Daniel Sprong, Leto II Atreides

Frank Herbert’s Dune (SciFi miniseries, 2000, 2003)

Our only hope for the future

Trevor van Riemsdyk, Navigator

Frank Herbert’s Dune (SciFi miniseries, 2000, 2003)

We don’t see him much.

Vitek Vanecek, Duncan Idaho

Dune (Universal Pictures, 1984)

The explanation to this one is a spoiler, but I promise it’s a good bit.

Tom Wilson, Doctor Wellington Yueh

Frank Herbert’s Dune (SciFi miniseries, 2000, 2003)

Harmless.

As is tradition for Not Up For Debate, please use the comments to congratulate me on being 100% correct.

