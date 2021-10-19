Not up for debate: Dune

The Washington Capitals are enigmas, but we can crack the code using Not Up For Debate, the least controversial series ever to appear on this site.
In today’s episode, and in honor of the upcoming film: What if the Capitals lived in Frank Herbert’s saga about
ecological ruin, false saviors, and labor strife big worms?
Editors’ note: Using mostly pics from the Scifi/SyFy miniseries, because they were awesome. We have them on DVD. Not Blu-ray. Like O.G. DVD, 720p action.
Loved by all, but totally capable of flipping out and messing you up sometimes
He had one job
The most normal and kind character in all of the Dune-iverse?
He is willing to get hurt to help the team
I forget what the Fenrings do in the books, but I know they don’t succeed, and that feels Hageliny to me.
Follows his heart, even if it leads him into trouble.
Forgiven … perhaps too easily?
Our beloved problematic hero. But not an anti-hero, technically. More like the counterpositive of a hero. This *is* up for debate this in the comments.
Whose team is he on?
Just friggin’ irreplaceable.
Respected and just. Starts off great.
People make too much of a deal about his size. He’s a lot more than his weight. Be careful with this one — don’t count him out too early.
The intended heir.
Everyone’s kinda sus about him.
Smol but powerful
Our only hope for the future
We don’t see him much.
The explanation to this one is a spoiler, but I promise it’s a good bit.
Harmless.
As is tradition for Not Up For Debate, please use the comments to congratulate me on being 100% correct.
