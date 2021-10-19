Not up for debate: Dune

The Washington Capitals are enigmas, but we can crack the code using Not Up For Debate, the least controversial series ever to appear on this site.

In today’s episode, and in honor of the upcoming film: What if the Capitals lived in Frank Herbert’s saga about ecological ruin, false saviors, and labor strife big worms?

Editors’ note: Using mostly pics from the Scifi/SyFy miniseries, because they were awesome. We have them on DVD. Not Blu-ray. Like O.G. DVD, 720p action.

Nicklas Backstrom, Chani

Loved by all, but totally capable of flipping out and messing you up sometimes

John Carlson, Gurney Halleck

He had one job

Nic Dowd, Ghanima Atreides

The most normal and kind character in all of the Dune-iverse?

Lars Eller, Thufir Hawat

He is willing to get hurt to help the team

Carl Hagelin, Count Hasimir Fenring

I forget what the Fenrings do in the books, but I know they don’t succeed, and that feels Hageliny to me.

Garnet Hathaway, Lady Jessica

Follows his heart, even if it leads him into trouble.

Nick Jensen, Jamis

Forgiven … perhaps too easily?

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Paul “Muad’dib” Atreides

Our beloved problematic hero. But not an anti-hero, technically. More like the counterpositive of a hero. This *is* up for debate this in the comments.

Anthony Mantha, Piter De Vries

Whose team is he on?

Dmitry Orlov, Stilgar

Just friggin’ irreplaceable.

T.J. Oshie, Duke Leto Atreides

Respected and just. Starts off great.

Alex Ovechkin, Baron Vladimir Harkonnen

People make too much of a deal about his size. He’s a lot more than his weight. Be careful with this one — don’t count him out too early.

Ilya Samsonov, Feyd-Rautha

The intended heir.

Justin Schultz, Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam

Everyone’s kinda sus about him.

Conor Sheary, Alia Atriedes

Smol but powerful

Daniel Sprong, Leto II Atreides

Our only hope for the future

Trevor van Riemsdyk, Navigator

We don’t see him much.

Vitek Vanecek, Duncan Idaho

The explanation to this one is a spoiler, but I promise it’s a good bit.

Tom Wilson, Doctor Wellington Yueh

Harmless.

As is tradition for Not Up For Debate, please use the comments to congratulate me on being 100% correct.