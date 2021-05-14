Not up for debate: There is no escape from the Caps in Hades

The Washington Capitals are ready for the loffs and so are we. To inaugurate the postseason, here now is the return of Not Up For Debate, the most beloved series ever on this site.

In today’s episode: What if the Caps were characters in the best video game of the last year, Hades?

Craig Anderson, Sisyphus

This whole season has been futile.

Nicklas Backstrom, Nyx

Sometimes inscrutable, but still a loving force that could never be replaced.

John Carlson, Theseus

Okay, we get it, you’re good, just take it down a notch.

Zdeno Chara, Chaos

(Super old.)

Brenden Dillon, Ol’ Bouldy

Almost certainly has a function, probably.

Nic Dowd, Asterius

A bit clumsy sometimes. Maybe a bit overshadowed, but still a real stud imo.

Lars Eller, Artemis

On the hunt. Possibly for tiger, or horse, or moose. Whatever.

Carl Hagelin, Megaera

Ya hate to see him struggle.

Garnet Hathaway, Skelly

Just here to bang bodies.

Nick Jensen, Thanatos

He showed up, eventually.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Hypnos

He slept in, I guess?

Anthony Mantha, Hades

Seemed a lot more intimidating at the start. Has a good dog.

Dmitry Orlov, House Contractor

Always present, often overlooked.

T.J. Oshie, Poseidon

Poseidon has the heaviest frat vibes in all of Olympus.

Alex Ovechkin, Cerberus

Can either be fearsome or friendly.

Michael Raffl, Charon

Was super helpful late in the game.

Ilya Samsonov, Dionysus

The good-time boy.

Justin Schultz, Athena

Secretly clutch.

Conor Sheary, Achilles

Glad he’s on our team.

Daniel Sprong, Eurydice

Always a treat to see this one.

Trevor van Riemsdyk, Orpheus

Too much free time on his hands.

Vitek Vanecek, Dusa

Just happy to be included.

Tom Wilson, Tisiphone

Thinks everyone is a murrrr… der… errrr…

Images: Supergiant Games