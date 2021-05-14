Not up for debate: There is no escape from the Caps in Hades

The Washington Capitals are ready for the loffs and so are we. To inaugurate the postseason, here now is the return of Not Up For Debate, the most beloved series ever on this site.
In today’s episode: What if the Caps were characters in the best video game of the last year, Hades?
This whole season has been futile.
Sometimes inscrutable, but still a loving force that could never be replaced.
Okay, we get it, you’re good, just take it down a notch.
(Super old.)
Almost certainly has a function, probably.
A bit clumsy sometimes. Maybe a bit overshadowed, but still a real stud imo.
On the hunt. Possibly for tiger, or horse, or moose. Whatever.
Ya hate to see him struggle.
Just here to bang bodies.
He showed up, eventually.
He slept in, I guess?
Seemed a lot more intimidating at the start. Has a good dog.
Always present, often overlooked.
Poseidon has the heaviest frat vibes in all of Olympus.
Can either be fearsome or friendly.
Was super helpful late in the game.
The good-time boy.
Secretly clutch.
Glad he’s on our team.
Always a treat to see this one.
Too much free time on his hands.
Just happy to be included.
Thinks everyone is a murrrr… der… errrr…
Images: Supergiant Games
