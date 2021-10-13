Highlights from the Capitals-Rangers season-opening game (live thread)

The 2021-22 season is finally here and tonight should be an absolute humdinger. The Washington Capitals are taking on the New York Rangers for their Home Opener and it should be intense, fight-y, and probably kinda dumb.

The Rangers basically spent all of the offseason thinking about Tom Wilson and added Ryan Reaves to their lineup. We’ll see how that works out for them.

Hendrix Lapierre will be playing in his first NHL game tonight while Vitek Vanecek will get the surprise start in net. And Ovi’s in. (Russian machine never breaks.)

Tonight’s game is on TNT.

Capitals lines

Capitals lines during warmups: Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Mantha-Eller-Sprong

Sheary-Lapierre-Oshie

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

TvR-Schultz Vanecek — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) October 13, 2021

Lappy gets the rookie treatment

