Alex Ovechkin scores two as Caps beat Rangers 5-1

Hi. Welcome back. Hope you’re doing alright. Wild times, eh? Yeah, I’m good, hanging in there. Okay, that was a good talk. Now let’s get into it.
The Washington Capitals kicked off the 2021-22 season by soundly downing the New York Rangers. The Caps chalked up four goals before Chris Kreider cracked Vitek Vanecek’s shutout off a soft penalty in the third period. Ovi added one more, and that was not bad for one of 82.
Caps win!
Five-goal game to kick off the season? Here’s my new Bailamos video:
#GR8 Goal No. 731 pic.twitter.com/uradZLICWi
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 14, 2021
TNT’s scorebug in regular season action. Includes logos, is not distracting, and has a shot counter. pic.twitter.com/cTojgFbR8x
— Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) October 13, 2021
love the new specs @JoeBpXp #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/AuYq7FqFku
— Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) October 13, 2021
Not bad for game one. I wish VV got a shutout though.
It’s way too early in the season for my full-blown unbearable righteous indignation, so I’ll just use this space to say that Capital One Arena can do a better job with masks. It’s weird enough for them to have no vaccine requirement — as many other teams and arenas do — but then they must have meaningful enforcement of the mask requirement. Instead we saw widespread noncompliance. As fans we expect more of you, Ted Leonsis and Monumental Sports, than this. Do better.
Okay, that’s over. See you next time.
Headline photo: @KuzyBeCacklin
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On