Ilya Samsonov debuts new mask design featuring Reverse Retro Screaming Eagle

The Capitals’ Reverse Retro jerseys were a hit with fans last season. The alternate sweaters were the top-selling jerseys in the NHL in the first week of their release, and even NHL players across the league gave the jersey some love.

Now, Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov is giving a nod to the wildly popular design and rocking a bold Screaming Eagle on his newest mask.

The mask features the iconic logo in an electric blue. Across the bottom of the mask is a chrome “30” and “Capitals” written in the same font as the Capitals Reverse Retro jerseys. Red, white, and blue stars complete the DC-themed look.

At the top-right of the mask is a painting of the Saint Basil Cathedral in Moscow, possibly a nod to Samsonov’s Russian heritage.

On the other side, there are small blue outlines of famous DC buildings, including the White House.

You can see more photos here in this Capitals’ Instagram post.

That’s one heck of a good-looking lid, Sammy.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB