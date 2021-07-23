Highlights from the First Round of the 2021 NHL Draft

By Ian Oland and Chris Cerullo
The First Round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft is being held virtually on ESPN 2 tonight.
The Buffalo Sabres have the first overall selection and then the Seattle Kraken will be making their franchise’s first-ever draft pick right after. The Washington Capitals will be idle drafting-wise unless they find a way to trade up into the round.
We’ll have your favorite, awkward, virtual draft moments, including all the player movement via trades.
Round 1 draft picks
1. Buffalo – Owen Power (D)
2. Seattle – Matthew Beniers (C)
3. Anaheim – Mason McTavish (C)
4. New Jersey – Luke Hughes (D)
5. Columbus – Kent Johnson (C)
6. Detroit – Simon Edvinsson (D)
7. San Jose – William Eklund (LW)
8. Los Angeles – Brandt Clarke (D)
9. Arizona (from VAN) – Dyland Guenther (RW)
10. Ottawa – Tyler Boucher (RW)
11. ARZ Forfeited pick
12. Columbus (from CHI) – Cole Sillinger (C)
13. Calgary – Matthew Coronato (RW)
14. Buffalo (from PHI) – Isak Rosen (RW)
15. Detroit (from DAL) – Sebastian Cossa (G)
16. NY Rangers – Brennan Othmann O (LW)
17. St. Louis – Zachary Bolduc (C)
18. Winnipeg – Chaz Lucius (C)
19. Nashville – Fedor Svechkov (C)
20. Minnesota (from EDM) – Jesper Wallstedt (G)
21. Boston – Fabian Lysell (RW)
22. Edmonton (from MIN) – Xavier Bourgault (C)
23. Dallas (from DET & WSH) – Wyatt Johnston (C)
24. Florida ON THE CLOCK
25. Columbus (from TOR)
26. Minnesota (from PIT)
27. Carolina
28. Colorado
29. New Jersey (from NYI)
30. Vegas
31. Montreal
32. Chicago (from CBJ and TBL)
News from the Night
Taylor Hall will be back in Boston for another four years.
Hall's Aboard! 🚂
The #NHLBruins have signed @hallsy09 to a four-year contract with a $6 million annual cap hit.
📰 : https://t.co/dZPGllRjNy pic.twitter.com/2hrdtiOikP
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 23, 2021
Blue Jackets send Seth Jones to Chicago and then CHI signs him to a monster deal.
Jones deal features him, final pick of first round tonight and a 6th to CHI for Boqvist, the 11th pick, a second-rounder and a 2022 first.
Jones will sign 8×9.5 on Wednesday
— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 23, 2021
Jake Bean is moving across the division.
Hearing Jake Bean to Columbus for a second rounder tonight
— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 23, 2021
Sabres draft Owen Power first overall
The 6-6 defenseman will try to turn around a perpetually struggling Sabres team. Here’s Chris’s full write-up on the pick.
The moment when Owen Power (+ his family and friends) found out he'll be joining the @BuffaloSabres! 🎉#NHLDraft | #NHLonSN pic.twitter.com/UDjL17O6wM
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 24, 2021
The Devils now have two of the three Hughes’ brothers.
Jack Hughes was very excited.
Jack Hughes was FIRED UP to learn that his brother Luke will be joining him in New Jersey! 😂#NHLDraft | #NHLonSN pic.twitter.com/4wjUGroWuE
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 24, 2021
— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 24, 2021
