Highlights from the First Round of the 2021 NHL Draft

The First Round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft is being held virtually on ESPN 2 tonight.

The Buffalo Sabres have the first overall selection and then the Seattle Kraken will be making their franchise’s first-ever draft pick right after. The Washington Capitals will be idle drafting-wise unless they find a way to trade up into the round.

We’ll have your favorite, awkward, virtual draft moments, including all the player movement via trades.

We’ll be updating this article throughout the night so keep refreshing.

Round 1 draft picks

1. Buffalo – Owen Power (D)

2. Seattle – Matthew Beniers (C)

3. Anaheim – Mason McTavish (C)

4. New Jersey – Luke Hughes (D)

5. Columbus – Kent Johnson (C)

6. Detroit – Simon Edvinsson (D)

7. San Jose – William Eklund (LW)

8. Los Angeles – Brandt Clarke (D)

9. Arizona (from VAN) – Dyland Guenther (RW)

10. Ottawa – Tyler Boucher (RW)

11. ARZ Forfeited pick

12. Columbus (from CHI) – Cole Sillinger (C)

13. Calgary – Matthew Coronato (RW)

14. Buffalo (from PHI) – Isak Rosen (RW)

15. Detroit (from DAL) – Sebastian Cossa (G)

16. NY Rangers – Brennan Othmann O (LW)

17. St. Louis – Zachary Bolduc (C)

18. Winnipeg – Chaz Lucius (C)

19. Nashville – Fedor Svechkov (C)

20. Minnesota (from EDM) – Jesper Wallstedt (G)

21. Boston – Fabian Lysell (RW)

22. Edmonton (from MIN) – Xavier Bourgault (C)

23. Dallas (from DET & WSH) – Wyatt Johnston (C)

24. Florida ON THE CLOCK

25. Columbus (from TOR)

26. Minnesota (from PIT)

27. Carolina

28. Colorado

29. New Jersey (from NYI)

30. Vegas

31. Montreal

32. Chicago (from CBJ and TBL)

News from the Night

Taylor Hall will be back in Boston for another four years.

Blue Jackets send Seth Jones to Chicago and then CHI signs him to a monster deal.

Jones deal features him, final pick of first round tonight and a 6th to CHI for Boqvist, the 11th pick, a second-rounder and a 2022 first.

Jones will sign 8×9.5 on Wednesday — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 23, 2021

Jake Bean is moving across the division.

Hearing Jake Bean to Columbus for a second rounder tonight — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 23, 2021

Sabres draft Owen Power first overall

The 6-6 defenseman will try to turn around a perpetually struggling Sabres team. Here’s Chris’s full write-up on the pick.

The moment when Owen Power (+ his family and friends) found out he'll be joining the @BuffaloSabres! 🎉#NHLDraft | #NHLonSN pic.twitter.com/UDjL17O6wM — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 24, 2021

The Devils now have two of the three Hughes’ brothers.

Jack Hughes was very excited.