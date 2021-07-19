Photos: Washington Spirit put up brave effort after early red card, lose to Gotham FC 3-2

The Washington Spirit fell 3-2 against NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday night after playing more than 84 minutes down a player due to an early red card.

The Spirit, who count Alex Ovechkin as one of their recent investors, played host at Leesburg’s Segra Field for only the second time this season. Riding high on a 2-0 win against the NC Courage in the previous week, the Spirit looked ready to take on their East Coast rivals Gotham FC.

But the game took an instant turn in the fourth minute, when Gotham FC forward Midge Purce put pressure on the Spirit’s defense and created a dangerous turnover just outside of the box. Gotham FC players called for a penalty, but the referee without hesitation brandished a red card and sent Spirit defender Sam Staab back to the locker room for an early shower.

Facing the prospect of playing nearly an entire game down a defender, the Spirit surprisingly held their own and even managed to score the first goal less than ten minutes later.

Superstar rookie Trinity Rodman made the best of a quick counterattack, zipping down the flank and dancing around several of Gotham FC’s players on her own before rocketing a shot into the back of the net.

Trinity Rodman's sensational rookie season continues. @WashSpirit go down to 10 players early, yet Rodman takes on the full Gotham defense and fires home a beauty (via @NWSL) pic.twitter.com/1FnMIr0n4s — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) July 18, 2021

Gotham FC’s reply goal came off a corner, which ultimately proved to be the Spirit’s downfall. Down a player and unable to mark an open opponent, the Spirit faltered in set-pieces. Gotham FC racked up nine corner kicks and converted goals off two of them.

The Spirit also saw some magic from another exciting rookie, Ashley Sanchez, who equalized in the second half with this 10/10 free kick.

The home team noticeably ran out of gas as the game ran on, especially after Gotham’s third goal. Clutch saves by goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe kept the score within fighting distance but at the end of the night the Spirit could not overcome the man-advantage.

The Spirit play Racing Louisville and the Chicago Red Stars next, before returning to Segra Field on August 7 against the Portland Thorns.

Photos

Photos: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB