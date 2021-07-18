Ryan Ellis, the NASCAR driver, goes viral after Ryan Ellis, the hockey player, gets traded

Saturday, right before an NHL-mandated trade/waiver freeze for the Expansion Draft, the Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers, and Vegas Golden Knights completed a three-team trade. The Predators sent defenseman Ryan Ellis to the Flyers for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick. The Golden Knights then acquired Patrick from the Preds for forward Cody Glass.

Hockey player Ryan Ellis, who has no Twitter, did not tweet reaction to the trade, but NASCAR driver Ryan Ellis, who is a big Capitals fan, sure did. And many are saying he won Hockey Twitter on Saturday.

Sad day — Ryan Ellis (@ryanellisracing) July 17, 2021

Trade me back — Ryan Ellis (@ryanellisracing) July 17, 2021

Send me to Vegas too — Ryan Ellis (@ryanellisracing) July 17, 2021

Fighting @GrittyNHL the second I land in Philly pic.twitter.com/fJjf6ByMjL — Ryan Ellis (@ryanellisracing) July 17, 2021

F — Ryan Ellis (@ryanellisracing) July 17, 2021

#1 defender* — Ryan Ellis (@ryanellisracing) July 17, 2021

The preds definitely won’t lmao — Ryan Ellis (@ryanellisracing) July 17, 2021

Last place I wanted to be — Ryan Ellis (@ryanellisracing) July 17, 2021

Not my first choice — Ryan Ellis (@ryanellisracing) July 17, 2021

For me, the pinnacle of this stupidity was when Bleacher Report mistook NASCAR Ellis for the NHL one, which spawned a Deadspin story.

In real life, NASCAR Ellis plays beer league hockey and suited up for George Mason University in college. He’s a Northern VA native. And for real dislikes the Flyers.

Played college hockey and still play beer league! pic.twitter.com/GlpDHmfw4V — Ryan Ellis (@ryanellisracing) July 17, 2021

When asked to comment on his new social media fame, Ryan responded, “Lololol. I’m such a loser.”

Indeed, my friend. Indeed.

Headline photo via Ryan Ellis