Old Travis Kelce tweet about loving hockey goes viral on Twitter

Travis Kelce rose to fame as a Super Bowl-winning tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs — growing even more as a household name through his relationship with Taylor Swift — but he didn’t start out as a one-sport athlete. He and his brother Jason, now a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, both played youth hockey before committing to their future football careers.

Kelce gave up the sport after playing eight years, but hockey fans recently unearthed a 2014 tweet where Kelce remembered his time on ice all too well.

Now, the hockey world wants to help him lace up his skates once again.

I really love Hockey… I haven’t stepped on the ice since I quit after playing 8 years… But that’s got to change! I miss it too much — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) February 19, 2014

Kelce first posted about his desire to play hockey again nearly 10 years ago. “I really love Hockey,” Kelce wrote. “I haven’t stepped on the ice since I quit after playing 8 years… But that’s got to change! I miss it too much.”

With his old equipment likely not up for the job, he might not be ready for it, so Bauer offered to get him the gear he’d need to suit up again.

That’s got to change! Travis, we have gear waiting for you and Jason whenever you’re ready to lace up. https://t.co/kOFB4Y1mVQ — BAUER Hockey (@BauerHockey) November 15, 2023

Kelce showed serious promise on the ice in his eight years playing. Their father Ed Kelce noted that both he and his brother could have ended up as pro hockey players if they’d chosen another path.

“I think they could have been as successful in hockey if we as parents were willing to pigeon-hole them to hockey,” he said. “That is, have them play year-round hockey. Move to Ontario when they were 14 so they could play in the Ontario League until they’re ready to go to college. Nothing like that was ever going to happen. They were drawn more to football.”

He would stay an avid hockey fan even after hanging up his skates, returning to the rink to cheer on the St. Louis Blues during their 2019 Stanley Cup run. When he won a championship of his own in February, Kelce even mimicked the tradition of drinking out of the Cup—turning the Vince Lombardi Trophy into a beer luge.

The Blues reminded Kelce of his ties to the team on Wednesday, letting him know they’d have a jersey with a blank space for his name if he wanted to hit the ice.

You already have the jersey. We got the rest. Have your people call our people 🏒 #stlblues https://t.co/IPZpO5AqZt pic.twitter.com/zklpO8gbRW — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 15, 2023

St. Louis has plenty of competition for Kelce’s NHL loyalties, however with other teams just as ready to say “you belong with me.” The Dallas Stars jumped into the fray, suggesting that both Kelce and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes suit up in green.

And those are just the teams vying for his attention—Swift’s connections to the Nashville Predators go back to a 2008 commercial she did for the team. Though Kelce has no previous ties to the team, I’m sure they would be pretty enchanted to meet him.

It might be a little hard for Kelce to find the time between his duties with the Chiefs and jetting off to see Swift perform in the Eras Tour, but hockey is ready for the love story to start once again.

Photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB, Photoshop: Ian Oland/RMNB