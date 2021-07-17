Home / News / All the NHL trades and signings that happened before the Expansion Draft trade/waiver freeze

All the NHL trades and signings that happened before the Expansion Draft trade/waiver freeze

By Ian Oland

July 17, 2021 6:19 pm

NHL teams’ protection lists for the Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft were due at 5 PM. But two hours before that deadline was another and it turned out to be a big driver of activity leaguewide.

At 3 PM on Saturday, an Expansion Draft trade/waiver freeze was officially put into effect, giving Seattle the floor to make roster moves and start crafting its team. The freeze will be lifted the day after the Expansion Draft — Thursday at 1 PM — which will then give other NHL clubs another day to maneuver before the NHL Draft starts Friday night.

Around a dozen moves were made on Saturday, which apparently did not surprise Kraken GM Ron Francis.

Some were made to get value for players destined to be lost in the Expansion Draft while others were made to get cap space ahead of free agency. There were also several big signings.

COL sends Ryan Graves to NJD

Graves, a talented young defenseman, was likely going to be exposed by the Avalanche in the Expansion Draft.

DAL signs Miro Heiskanen to an 8-year extension

Heiskanen signed an eight-year, $67.6 million extension with the Stars. The 21-year-old defenseman scored 27 points (8g, 19a) in 55 games during his third season in the NHL. He was the third overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft.

VAN acquires Jason Dickinson from DAL

The 26-year-old forward had seven goals and eight assists in 51 games last season.

TOR acquires Jared McCann from PIT

McCann had 32 points (14g, 18a) in 43 games for the Pens. Unlikely to be protected in the Expansion Draft, Pittsburgh flipped McCann to Toronto and get a prospect back in Filip Hållander who may be the best in their system. The Leafs got Hållander in the Kasperi Kapanen trade last fall.

Chris Johnston added this tidbit.

3-team trade between NSH, PHI, and VGK

Some context.

VGK has now officially jettisoned all three of their first-round picks from the 2017 NHL Draft.

NYR acquires Barclay Goodrow’s negotiating rights

ARI eats NYI’s Andrew Ladd contract for 3 highs picks

Ladd has two years remaining on a seven-year, $38.5 million deal. His cap hit is $5.5 million. He spent the majority of the 2020-21 season on the Islanders’ taxi squad and played one game for the AHL Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

Goalie swap: SJS acquires Adin Hill for Josef Korenar

NYI re-signs Andy Greene

Greene now gives the Islanders its required one defensemen to be exposed in the Expansion Draft. The Islanders had to sign or acquire someone Expansion Draft eligible after dealing rearguard Nick Leddy to the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night for Richard Panik and a second-round pick.

Report: Chris Driedger to sign UFA deal with Seattle Kraken

Driedger, Florida’s backup goaltender last season, was sensational, posting a 2.06 GAA and a .927 save percentage in 23 games. The 27-year-old was less effective in his three postseason games (3.69 GAA and .871 SV%). With the signing, Driedger will become Seattle’s Expansion Draft pick from the Panthers.

