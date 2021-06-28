ESPN to air Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft and first round of 2021 NHL Draft

The switchover from NBC to the NHL’s new US media rights partners will begin in earnest in July.

The NHL announced on Monday night in a release that ESPN will be covering both the Seattle Kraken’s Expansion Draft and the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Cue the theme!

Seattle’s Expansion Draft will be hosted by ESPN2 on Wednesday, July 21, at 8 PM. Chris Fowler will host the event as the Kraken reveals its initial roster. Joining Fowler on the coverage will include former NHL players Dominic Moor and Kevin Weeks.

Two nights later, NHL coverage will return to ESPN2 for the first round of the NHL’s 2021 Entry Draft on Friday, July 23, at 8 PM. ESPN’s John Buccigross will host the event along with Sportsnet analysts Elliotte Friedman and Sam Cosentino. Weekes, NHL Network’s Jackie Redmond, and ESPN hockey writer Emily Kaplan will join the coverage.

Rounds 2 through 7 of the Draft will be hosted on Saturday, July 24, at 11 AM on NHL Network.

Excited about the NHL coming back to ESPN?

Here’s the full press release from the NHL:

Headline photo sent by NHLPR courtesy of Joe Faraoni/ESPN Images