Alex Ovechkin vacations with former Capital Dmitrij Jaskin and Russian basketball player Vitaliy Fridzon in Turkey

Turkey is one of Alex Ovechkin’s favorite vacation spots, but Russian flights to the country have been suspended until June 21 due to the pandemic.

Ovechkin, along with the families of Russian basketball player Vitaliy Fridzon and Dmitrij Jaskin, found a way around that.

The group got a private jet.

The friends are staying together in one of Antalya, Turkey’s five-star hotels per sports.ru.

There’s been family time with his wife Nastya and sons Sergei and Ilya.

There’s been trips down monster water slides.

There’s been time with the boys. (Nice Caps hat, Ovi.)

And there’s been volleyball in tiny swim shorts.

The vacation comes weeks before Ovechkin’s 13-year, $124 million contract officially comes to an end on July 28. Meanwhile, former Capitals forward Dmitrij Jaskin, who spent the last two seasons being the best goal-scorer in the KHL with Dynamo Moscow, ended his contract with the team and is reportedly set to sign with the Arizona Coyotes.