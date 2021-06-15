KHL MVP Dmitrij Jaskin returning to NHL, reportedly signing two-year-deal with Arizona Coyotes

Former Capitals forward Dmitrij Jaskin is returning to the NHL after two seasons dominating the KHL on Alex Ovechkin’s Dynamo Moscow (Ovechkin has an advisory role with the team).

According to Match TV’s Pavel Lysenkov and via Sports.ru, Jaskin will sign a two-year, $3.6 million deal with the Arizona Coyotes that will pay the Czech forward a salary of $1.8 million per season.

Jaskin and Dynamo Moscow came to a mutual agreement to terminate his contract after the KHL season ended.

During his two seasons with Dynamo Moscow, Jaskin scored more goals than any other KHL player, tallying 69 times in 117 games. His 38 goals during the 2020-21 season were 10 more than second-place Teemu Hartikainen of Salavat Yulaev, earning him the KHL’s Top Sniper Award.

Jaskin was also awarded a Golden Helmet from the KHL as one of the best five players in the league.

Jaskin was a point-per-game player both seasons, hitting the 60-point plateau each year and posting 123 points total. Jaskin won the KHL’s MVP award during the 2019-20 season after posting 31 goals and 63 points.

At the end of Dynamo’s season, Jaskin took to Instagram to say goodbye and thank Dynamo for the best two seasons of his career.

“I want to thank the entire organization of HC Dynamo for their trust and for the opportunity to play for this great club! Thanks to partners and coaching staff! I wish the guys good luck next season, I will definitely follow! These were two unforgettable years thanks to you fans! Dear Dynamo! We play for you, your support and emotions are priceless!

“I’m sure we’ll see you again 💪,” he added.

Dynamo confirmed Jaskin leaving for the NHL on May 31.

“Dmitrij Jaskin is leaving Dynamo to try his hand at the National Hockey League again,” the team said in a release. “Hockey club Dynamo Moscow respects the player’s desires to leave. Thanks for the work, honest work, great playing, and we wish you good luck in conquering your new challenge.”

To replace Jaskin, Dynamo signed former Capital Stan Galiev away from Ak Bars to a two-year deal.