Alex Ovechkin attends Dynamo Moscow practice, takes son on playdate with Kirill Orlov

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin was a special guest at Dynamo Moscow’s practice on Tuesday.

Ovechkin, who has an advisory role with the team, played for Dynamo from 2001-2005 and again in 2012-13 during the NHL lockout. Dynamo won the Gagarin Cup later that year.

Ovechkin could be seen in street clothes looking on from the bench. Dynamo plays Avangard on Wednesday.

@ovi8 побывал на тренировке «Динамо» перед матчем с «Авангардом» 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TR4Srs8Sud — HC Dynamo Moscow (@dynamo_ru) October 27, 2020

Ovechkin’s visit comes a day after Capitals’ 2020 fourth-round pick, Bogdan Trineyev, made his KHL debut. Trineyev is a 6-foot-3, 198-pound winger.

18-year-old Bogdan Trineyev had a KHL debut tonight:

7:25 TOI

10 shifts

Total distance 1.76 km (1.09 miles)

2 PIM pic.twitter.com/hJHYTU66XX — KHL (@khl_eng) October 26, 2020

“Obviously, I’m glad that I was drafted onto the same team as Alexander Ovechkin,” Trineyev said shortly after being drafted. “He is a living legend, you can learn a lot from him. And it’s a big plus that he is Russian. It will be easier for me to communicate with him and understand.”

Dynamo is en midst of a slow start to the season, tallying only 20 standings points in its first 18 games. There are rumors that its coach may resign.

Later in the day, Ovechkin took his son Sergei on a playdate with Kirill Orlov at a local Russian gym. The two are basically long lost best friends.

Ovechkin wasn’t the only Stanley Cup champion to visit a KHL team. Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy returned to Ufa Arena to meet with his former team, Salavat Yulaev.

Home sweet home. Andrei Vasilevsky returned to Ufa-Arena where he started his KHL career with @hcsalavat. pic.twitter.com/gu42TJHYKf — KHL (@khl_eng) October 27, 2020

Vasilevskiy signed the team’s stadium foyer, met with the team leaders, and attended training sessions with youth hockey players.

Headline photo courtesy of @dynamo_ru