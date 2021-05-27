Your turn: How happy are you about the Washington Capitals?

It’s that time again. Here is the end-of-season happiness survey. We need your help to complete it.
It takes you just moments to fill out, and then you get the satisfaction of passing judgment on a millionaire for the rest of the day.
Just answer on a scale from 1 to 5 how HAPPY you are to have each player on the team. What does happy mean? You get to decide that! Follow your bliss.
If you’re on a teeny-tiny phone, you may have to swipe a bit to see all five options. It’s not my fault. Blame Jeff Bezos and Steve Jobs.
The survey will be open until like, I dunno, like Thursday night dinnertime-ish. I’m having leftovers.
Thanks. Have a good day. Stay safe.
