Washington Nationals wear ‘Cobra Kai’ headbands during batting practice to show support to Capitals during playoffs

The Washington Nationals and the Washington Capitals organizations are longtime BFFs and over the weekend, the Nats showed some love to the Caps who recently started their playoff run.

During batting practice on Saturday, the Nationals wore “All Caps” hats and rocked custom-made “Cobra Kai” headbands.

Trea Turner, Josh Bell, Kyle Schwarber, and Josh Harrison were all spotted in the Nationals’ photos sporting the headbands while catcher Yan Gomes rocked the Capitals hat.

PAIN DOES NOT EXIST IN THIS DOJO. LET’S GO CAPS. LET’S GO CAPS. LET’S GO CAPS. LET’S GO CAPS. LET’S GO CAPS. LET’S GO CAPS. #ALLCAPS #UNLEASHTHEFURY pic.twitter.com/t5OlhKGRAf — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 15, 2021

The Capitals Twitter account enjoyed the photos “very much.”

WE LOVE THIS VERY MUCH THANK YOU — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 15, 2021

The Nationals later that night lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-4.

The Capitals’ headbands are in honor of Peter Laviolette’s postgame tradition this season of handing out a Miyago-Do headband to the Capitals’ best defensive player and a Cobra Kai dojo headband to the game’s best offensive player. Lavy binge-watched the Netflix series Cobra Kai during quarantine after being fired by the Nashville Predators.

Meanwhile, the Nationals’ postgame player of the game award this year is Capitals inspired. The team hand out a Capitals’ no. 21 hockey helmet to the player deemed to be the MVP that day.

Over the last few years, the Capitals and Nationals have attended each other’s games and they both celebrated their championships at each other’s stadiums.

It’s a fantastic relationship and we hope it continues for the rest of time.

Headline photo courtesy of the @nationals