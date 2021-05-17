Home / Open Thread / Caps vs Bruins, Game Two: Open thread

Caps vs Bruins, Game Two: Open thread

By Peter Hassett and Ian Oland

 0 Comment

May 17, 2021 7:10 pm

This is your open thread to discuss Game Two between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals. Have at it below.

Links

RMNB Coverage of Game Two

, ,