Tom Wilson launches Curtis Lazar into the Bruins bench with big hit

By Ian Oland

 8 Comments

May 17, 2021 8:18 pm

Tom Wilson delivered one of the biggest hits of his playoffs career Monday during Game Two against the Boston Bruins.

The Capitals forward caught an unaware Curtis Lazar in the right shoulder sending him airborne into the Bruins bench.

Video

The hit is even more ridiculous when seeing it at ice level. Wilson checked Lazar approximately a foot into the air before the Bruins forward hit the wall and flipped head over heels into his teammates’ laps. It’s incredible.

The physical first period also featured Zdeno Chara rocking Sean Kuraly to the ice in the defensive zone.

As for Wilson, he continues his strong play. In Game One, he scored the first goal of the playoffs for the Capitals and also tallied an assist on Nic Dowd’s overtime game-winner.

Screenshot courtesy of NBCSN

