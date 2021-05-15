Home / Pregame / Caps vs Bruins pregame: Loffs start here

Caps vs Bruins pregame: Loffs start here

By Peter Hassett

May 15, 2021 3:44 pm

It begins tonight.

At 7:15 PM (let’s be real: prob 7:30 PM), the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins will kick off the postseason.

Regular-season stats:

Record 33-16-7 36-15-5
Shot Attempt % 54.9% 51.4%
PDO 99.0 101.7
Power Play 21.9% (10th) 24.8% (3rd)
Penalty Kill 86.0% (2nd) 84.0% (5th)

Projected Lines

Some interesting looks at morning skate, as per Samantha Pell:

Ovechkin – Backstrom – Mantha
Sheary – Eller – Raffl
Sprong – Oshie – Wilson
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway

Orlov – Carlson
Dillon – Schultz
Chara – Jensen

Vanecek

The Rego Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 🌮
NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮
PHI 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽 🌮
NYI 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮
PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 🤷 🚽
NYR 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 🌮 🌮
BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL

The Loffs Wins Tracker

Round 1 2 3 4
I
II
III
Final

Legend: 🌮 = win

Meow

Storylines

My Bracket

These are my realistic-ish picks. The Avs are basically unbeatable in my mind.

P.S.

RMNB Coverage of Game One

