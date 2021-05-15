Caps vs Bruins pregame: Loffs start here

It begins tonight.
At 7:15 PM (let’s be real: prob 7:30 PM), the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins will kick off the postseason.
Regular-season stats:
|Record
|33-16-7
|36-15-5
|Shot Attempt %
|54.9%
|51.4%
|PDO
|99.0
|101.7
|Power Play
|21.9% (10th)
|24.8% (3rd)
|Penalty Kill
|86.0% (2nd)
|84.0% (5th)
Some interesting looks at morning skate, as per Samantha Pell:
Ovechkin – Backstrom – Mantha
Sheary – Eller – Raffl
Sprong – Oshie – Wilson
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Orlov – Carlson
Dillon – Schultz
Chara – Jensen
Vanecek
|WSH
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|BOS
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|NJD
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|PHI
|🚽
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|NYI
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🚽
|🚽
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|PIT
|🤷
|🤷
|🚽
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|🤷
|🚽
|NYR
|🚽
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🌮
|BUF
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🚽
Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL
|Round
|1
|2
|3
|4
|I
|II
|III
|Final
Legend: 🌮 = win
These are my realistic-ish picks. The Avs are basically unbeatable in my mind.
