Caps vs Bruins pregame: Loffs start here

It begins tonight.

At 7:15 PM (let’s be real: prob 7:30 PM), the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins will kick off the postseason.

Regular-season stats:

Record 33-16-7 36-15-5 Shot Attempt % 54.9% 51.4% PDO 99.0 101.7 Power Play 21.9% (10th) 24.8% (3rd) Penalty Kill 86.0% (2nd) 84.0% (5th)

Projected Lines

Some interesting looks at morning skate, as per Samantha Pell:

Ovechkin – Backstrom – Mantha

Sheary – Eller – Raffl

Sprong – Oshie – Wilson

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway

Orlov – Carlson

Dillon – Schultz

Chara – Jensen

Vanecek

The Rego Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 🌮 NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 PHI 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽 🌮 NYI 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 🤷 🚽 NYR 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 🌮 🌮 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL

The Loffs Wins Tracker

Round 1 2 3 4 I II III Final

Legend: 🌮 = win

Meow

Storylines

My Bracket

These are my realistic-ish picks. The Avs are basically unbeatable in my mind.

P.S.

Hey, we just released 3 new shirts. But we're being big meanies and making them available on Patreon (bc we want to survive and grow as a website and pay writers and stuff). Please consider becoming a RMNB Patron today! https://t.co/Hoznjtntif pic.twitter.com/6Wb7RdJc8F — RMNB (@russianmachine) May 15, 2021

RMNB Coverage of Game One

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports