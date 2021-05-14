No Capitals goaltenders were included in the NHL’s top-16 goalies power rankings for the playoffs

Now we may understand why 15 of 16 NHL.com contributors picked the Boston Bruins to upset the Washington Capitals in the first round.

Friday night, the NHL released a power ranking of the top 16 goalies in the playoffs. You guys, no Capitals goalies made the list.

Reminder: There are 16 teams in the playoffs.

I will not stand for this Vitek Vanecek slander.

So the NHL is basically saying that Vitek Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov are the equivalent of a backup goalie. Vanecek finished his rookie season sixth in the league in wins (21) and posted a 2.69 goals-against average, .908 save percentage, and two shutouts. Vanecek will likely start Game One for the Capitals.

VV print this picture out and glue it to your locker. Prove all the haters wrong.