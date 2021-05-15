TJ Oshie centering third line at morning skate, Evgeny Kuznetsov still missing

Based on Saturday’s morning skate, the Washington Capitals look ready to go for their postseason kickoff tonight — with one major exception.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov were the team’s only absences.

From intrepid beat reporter Samantha “Overtime” Pell, here are the lines:

Ovechkin – Backstrom – Mantha

Sheary – Eller – Raffl

Sprong – Oshie – Wilson

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway

Orlov – Carlson

Dillon – Schultz

Chara – Jensen

For now, goalie Vitek Vanecek appears to be your starting goalie with Craig Anderson, who will turn 40 next week, backing up. Martin Fehervary and Trevor Van Riemsdyk are a fourth defender pairing.

Special teams:

Capitals power play units: PP1: Carlson, Ovechkin, Backstrom, Mantha, Oshie PP2: Orlov, Schultz, Eller, Wilson, Sheary — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) May 15, 2021

TJ Oshie has not played in a week since suffering a lower-body injury against Philadelphia. He appears to be centering the third line with Sprong and Wilson, but we do not yet have confirmation that he will play.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov have not played since May 1 due to team discipline and then COVID protocols. Today will be their twelfth day on the COVID list.

The Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins will play Game One tonight at 7:15 PM.

