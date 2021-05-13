TJ Oshie returns to the ice for Capitals first playoffs practice, status unknown for Game One

TJ Oshie suffered what appeared to be a painful leg injury late in Saturday’s Capitals-Flyers game, but good news! After missing the Capitals’ season finale on Tuesday, Oshie returned to the ice on Thursday for the team’s first playoffs practice.

Oshie took to the ice 15 minutes before the rest of the team. According to the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell, Oshie worked with the strength and conditioning coach on the ice while trainers looked on.

Well, well, well … T.J. Oshie is on the ice ahead of Capitals’ practice today. pic.twitter.com/HwefRZN51r — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) May 13, 2021

After his solo workout was over, Oshie removed his red jersey and threw on a blue non-contact jersey, joining the rest of his teammates for practice. Oshie took line rushes with the extra forwards, Garrett Pilon and Philippe Maillet, before leaving the ice for the day.

Capitals at practice today: Ovechkin-Backstrom-Mantha

Sheary-Eller-Wilson

Sprong-Raffl-Carr

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway Orlov-Carlson

Dillon-Schultz

Chara-Jensen Also

Pilon-Maillet-Oshie (Oshie left after rushes, as planned) Fehervary-TvR — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) May 13, 2021

During special teams drills, Peter Laviolette put Anthony Mantha in Oshie’s bumper spot of the first power-play unit.

Capitals PP1: Carlson, Ovechkin, Backstrom, Wilson, Mantha. PP2: Orlov, Schultz, Eller, Sprong, Sheary. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) May 13, 2021

The Capitals told reporters that Oshie is not cleared to return yet. After practice, Peter Laviolette said Oshie’s status for Game One is unknown. Meanwhile, John Carlson, who missed several games down the stretch, will play on Saturday.

Caps D John Carlson said he'll be ready to play Game 1 on Saturday. Laviolette said they're still working through T.J. Oshie's status for Game 1. Oshie sat out the regular season finale vs. Boston with a lower-body injury, but skated before and at the start of practice today. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) May 13, 2021

But progress is progress. Glad to have you back, Teej.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB