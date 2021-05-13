Peter Laviolette refuses to announce Capitals’ starting goaltender for playoffs

On May 3, RMNB published an article entitled Peter Laviolette says Capitals will name Ilya Samsonov or Vitek Vanecek as starter before playoffs, but team will need both goalies. From that story, the Capitals head coach said, “we’re definitely going to have to name a starter before the playoffs.”

Ten days later, after the Capitals’ first postseason practice, Laviolette, for whatever reason, reversed course.

According to NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti, Laviolette is keeping the identity of the starting goaltender secret.

Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said he doesn't plan to reveal the identity of the starting goalie for Game 1 vs. Boston on Saturday. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) May 13, 2021

The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell said “the team is keeping that internal.”

As far as the Capitals' plan for their goaltenders in the playoffs, specifically Game 1 starter on Saturday vs BOS, Peter Laviolette said the team is keeping that internal. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) May 13, 2021

The lack of an announcement seems curious considering the starting goaltender seems to be a foregone conclusion: Vitek Vanecek.

…right?

Vanecek started 36 of 56 games this season, posting a 21-10-4 record. His 21 wins were the sixth most in the NHL.

Vanecek finishes the regular season with a record of 21-10-4. Vanecek's 21 wins lead rookie goaltenders and rank tied for sixth among all goaltenders. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) May 12, 2021

Any goaltending controversy seemed to end last week when Ilya Samsonov was suspended by the team, along with Evgeny Kuznetsov, for disciplinary issues. Both players are currently in COVID-19 protocol and have not skated with the team since. Samsonov, the supposed starter heading into the season, also missed more than a month of the season after contracting coronavirus in January.

The three goaltenders that participated in Capitals practice on Thursday were Vanecek, Craig Anderson, and Pheonix Copley.

Goalies: Vanecek

Anderson

Copley https://t.co/A8KF8alghy — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) May 13, 2021

Anderson is the only other goalie that has played this season. The 39-year-old veteran started two games during the five-month season, winning both of those decisions.

Good goaltending could make or break the Capitals this postseason. Maybe Laviolette is trying to confuse the Bruins or keep his options open? I have no idea. What do you think?