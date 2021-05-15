Peter Laviolette refuses to answer questions about Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov who remain away from the team

Peter Laviolette was Peak Lavy ahead of Game One of the Capitals’ first-round series against the Boston Bruins.

After the morning skate, Lavy wouldn’t say who would start in net, he wouldn’t say which injured players were playing, and he wouldn’t answer questions about Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov. The two Russians remained on the NHL’s COVID-19 Unavailability List for a twelfth straight day and were not at practice.

“It’s playoffs,” Laviolette said. “I’m going to keep those things a little closer to the vest. It’s probably not okay, but I’m going to do it anyway.”

Specifically, in regard to Kuznetsov and Samsonov being away from the team, Laviolette said, “I think tomorrow we’ll answer questions in regard to the protocol and them. It’s game day so I think we’re just keeping it to game day. They are not out on the ice right now so I think we will answer those questions tomorrow.”

Kuznetsov and Samsonov were suspended by the team on May 3 for disciplinary issues, placed in COVID protocol the next day, and haven’t been seen or heard of since.

Here’s the entire timeline of events.

The Kuzfusion

Earlier in the season, Ovechkin and Orlov, who were in the same hotel room as Kuznetsov and Samsonov but did not contract COVID-19, quarantined for only 10 days. That *suggests* Kuznetsov and Samsonov are either quarantining longer, have had positive cases, contracted coronavirus again, or something else entirely is going on.

As for the Capitals during practice, Laviolette said, “There’s good juice out there. You can feel it.”

But if you want to know any game lineups or information, just call him Peter LavNYET because he’s not revealing anything in the playoffs.