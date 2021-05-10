Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, and John Carlson practice, Capitals change up lines ahead of final game of the season

The Washington Capitals, who will play their final game of the regular season on Tuesday against the Boston Bruins, made a flurry of roster moves in the morning and later changed up the lines during practice to accommodate several players who were still missing.

The Capitals began the day by assigning Martin Fehervary, who is likely to be a black ace during the playoffs, to the team’s taxi squad along with Pheonix Copley and forward Philippe Maillet. The team also re-assigned Paul LaDue and Michael Sgarbossa to Hershey.

ROSTER MOVES #Caps made the following transactions today: Re-assigned defenseman Martin Fehervary, goaltender Pheonix Copley and forward Philippe Maillet from Hershey to the taxi squad Assigned defenseman Paul LaDue and forward Michael Sgarbossa from the taxi squad to Hershey — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) May 10, 2021

A few hours later during practice, the Capitals saw several big names return to the ice after sitting out Saturday’s 2-1 (OT) win against the Philadelphia Flyers. Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, and John Carlson — all three who are on the mend from lower-body injuries — participated in the skate. Ovechkin and Backstrom skated on the first line during line rushes, meaning they could play Tuesday, while Carlson skated on the extra pair with Fehervary.

Capitals at practice today: Ovechkin-Backstrom-Mantha

Sheary-Eller-Raffl

Sprong-*Maillet-Wilson

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway

*Carr Orlov-Schultz

Dillon-TvR

Chara-Jensen

Fehervary-Carlson Vanecek

Anderson

*Fucale *taxi squad — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) May 10, 2021

Carlson did, however, suit up on the team’s first power-play unit.

Capitals power play units: PP1: Ovechkin, Carlson, Backstrom, Mantha, Wilson PP2: Eller, Orlov, Schultz, Sheary, Sprong — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) May 10, 2021

TJ Oshie missed the skate after suffering a lower-body injury in the second period of Saturday’s game. Tom Wilson, who also got injured in the game but returned, took rushes on the third line with Daniel Sprong and Philippe Maillet.

The Capitals are still without Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov, who both remain on the NHL’s COVID-19 Unavailability List after being suspended by the team for disciplinary reasons.

Zach Fucale, who performed so well in Hershey this season that he earned a two-year contract extension, was the team’s third goaltender during practice.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB