Pavel Buchnevich ejected after jumping to deliver a cross-check to Anthony Mantha’s face

Tom Wilson didn’t get suspended by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, but it appears Pavel Buchnevich sure will.

Wednesday, during The Second Line Brawl Game, Buchnevich had a run-in with Anthony Mantha that ended in blood and him ejected from the ballgame.

The whole melee started after Buchnevich checked Mantha into the glass from the blindside. Mantha, enraged, got up and wanted to fight Buchnevich, but Buch didn’t really want to. So Mantha followed the Russian forward behind the play and slashed him several times on the tuchus and legs to remind him that he still wanted to tango.

Once the play was blown dead, Mantha made a b-line back towards Buchnevich to fight. Instead, the Rangers forward jumped to deliver a cross-check to Mantha’s face. Yikes! The only way I can describe this is a “horrific act of violence.”

Mantha may have had his nose broken on the play.

Buchnevich was given a five-minute major for cross-checking and a game misconduct. Mantha received an unsportsmanlike conduct minor on the play.

Through two periods of play, the two teams have combined for 127 PIMs.

