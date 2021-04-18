Caps at Bruins pregame: Last nooner of the year

It’s a beautiful Sunday morning in the DC/Metro area, and we’ve got hockey coming. At noon today the unrested Washington Capitals will play the rested Boston Bruins.
Peter reporting in for recap duty. See you here at noon on the dot. (Or a couple minutes later because it’s a national broadcast.)
|Record
|24-12-6
|29-12-4
|Shot Attempt %
|53.5%
|50.2%
|PDO
|98.0
|102.5
|Power Play
|22.5%
|27.3%
|Penalty Kill
|86.5%
|83.1%
Let’s say exact same lines as yesterday but with VV in net. There’s a real chance that some players(e.g. Chara) won’t play today.
Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Wilson
Mantha – Backstrom – Oshie
Sheary – Eller – Sprong
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Orlov – Carlson
Dillon – Schultz
Chara – Jensen
Vanecek
|WSH
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|BOS
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|🚽
|🌮
|4/18
|5/11
|NJD
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|PHI
|🚽
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|5/7
|5/8
|NYI
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🚽
|🚽
|4/22
|4/24
|4/27
|PIT
|🤷
|🤷
|🚽
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|4/29
|5/1
|NYR
|🚽
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|5/3
|5/5
|BUF
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🚽
Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL
I was exhausted last night, so I unplugged and watched Nobody, starring Bob Odenkirk. Odenkirk is best known (to me) as the more yelling half of Mr. Show, but he’s been branching out into drama, especially since playing Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad. I thought this film would an action film that let Bob further flex those dramatic muscles: a grave rumination on the vanishing violence of masculinity punctuated by action scenes.
I was wrong. This movie is mostly just fun. Odenkirk’s Hutch suffers a lot in it, but his return to “the old me” is a pure relief. He gets his ass kicked in multiple ways I won’t describe, but he smiles through them, unlike the emotional injuries he suffers at the film’s start.
One big problem is in the film’s final act, or at least it was for me, as I spent half of it deliberating on whether or not a character was actually played by [SPOILER]. It was.
It’s twenty bucks on Amazon. I recommend it.
I’ve been working all weekend and have not yet had the privilege of listening to SWIRL by Young Rising Sons. I will later today.
Also on my to-hear list:
RMNB Coverage of Caps at Bruins
Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington
