Russians run rampant on Philly: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals hatched out of the egg they laid against the Buffalo Sabres and put a big ole 6-3 beatdown on the Philadelphia Flyers. The scoreline actually makes this one look closer than it should have been.
The Caps outshot the Flyers 41 to 25 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 56 to 24.
The Capitals ranks first in the NHL in goals for (158).
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
