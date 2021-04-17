Caps beat Flyers 6-3 as Ovi closes in on 69-year-old Marcel Dionne

After that dud against Buffalo, the Washington Capitals put their best skates forward to soundly defeat the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon.
Alex Ovechkin scored on an early power play, a rare one (this season, at least, for now, at least) from the Ovi Spot. Ivan Provorov tied it in the final second of the first period.
Dmitry Orlov put his monster slapshot to work early in the second period, but a bad shift change allowed Trevor van Riemsdsyk to tie it up yet again with a two-on-oh rush. Alex Ovechkin drew a penalty and then immediately scored on the ensuring power play, his second from the Ovi spot of the day. Tom Wilson threaded a perfect pass to Evgeny Kuznetsov to make it 4-2 heading into the third period.
On a third period power-play, Wade Allison scored a layup for his first NHL goal, bring the Flyers within one. Conor Sheary tipped a set-play shot by Justin Schultz to put the Caps in Bailamos territory soon after. Anthony Mantha’s empty-netter sealed the deal.
Caps win!
Nothing is forbidden.
I tracked entries/retrievals from the second period. The Caps dumped the puck in 12 times; they recovered 10 of them. In fact, they recovered the puck the first 9 times they dumped in it.
I’m not a big “criticize the effort” guy, but that’s seriously unacceptable d-zone effort.
— Charlie O’Connor (@charlieo_conn) April 17, 2021
Zee was BIG to end the second period pic.twitter.com/RLZbCnFluY
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 17, 2021
#JoeBSuitOfTheNight #CapsFlyers Olive! pic.twitter.com/Ju1ZEj2geF
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) April 17, 2021
That was a good hockey game, but miles from perfection. The Caps had some great even-strength attack, but they’re still allowing too many odd-man rushes and letting their trailing opponents hang around a bit too long. Let’s see if they can fare better 21 hours from now, as the Caps play another noon roadie in Boston.
