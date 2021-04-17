Pheonix Copley awarded ‘Check of the Game’ by Hershey Bears for trying to fight a Devils player

Down on the farm, while the Capitals were shellacking the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3, the Hershey Bears were playing the Binghamton Devils at Giant Center.

At the end of the second period, Bears goaltender Pheonix Copley tried to fight AJ Greer. The melee garnered Cops the Bears’ “Check of the Game” honor.

Video

This afternoon's @AmeriChoiceFCU Check of the Game was paid by Pheonix Copley! #HBH pic.twitter.com/OLgrj0XXzq — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) April 17, 2021

That is one angry tendy!

Copley getting into all this action now! https://t.co/tujVmTRlwZ — Chocolate Hockey (@ChocHockey) April 17, 2021

According to the AHL’s GameCenter page, Greer was given a minor for slashing, which is likely what caught Copley’s ire, before the two got matching minors for angrily hugging.

The Bears would go on to win 6-3, buoyed by a three-point game from Brian Pinho (2g, 1a) and a two-assist game from Aliaksei Protas.

3 points = Sweetest Player of the Game voted by the locker room 🚨🍎🚨@bpins_26 | #HBH pic.twitter.com/FQYP4IoHy6 — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) April 17, 2021

For Copley, it’s the second time he’s tried to throw down in a game. Several years ago, he got in a goalie fight with Jordan Binnington.

Screenshot courtesy of the Hershey Bears/AHL