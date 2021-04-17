Home / News / Alex Ovechkin scores twice from his office to pull within one of Marcel Dionne for fifth place on the all-time goals list

Alex Ovechkin scores twice from his office to pull within one of Marcel Dionne for fifth place on the all-time goals list

By Ian Oland

April 17, 2021 3:54 pm

Alex Ovechkin had a huge game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday (even though game time was usually when he eats his chicken parm).

Ovechkin scored twice, pulling within one goal of tying Marcel Dionne (731) for fifth place on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

Goal 1

Ovi’s first goal came on a first-period power play. It was textbook. Literally exactly how you’d imagine.

Kuzy, from the half wall, tossed it to Carlson at the point who put it right into Ovi’s wheelhouse. Ovi fired and scored, beating Flyers goaltender Alex Lyons easily.

Flyers defenseman Philippe Myers wasn’t aggressive enough on the play and did the “dreaded flamingo”, per Alan May, to let the shot go through.

The goal was Ovechkin’s 23rd of the season and the 729th of his career.

It gave Ovi goals in all six meetings against the Flyers this season.

Lyon is also the 147th goaltender Ovi’s scored against in his NHL career.

Goal 2

Ovi, of course, wasn’t done. The Great 8 scored off a faceoff on a second-period power play to give him his 730th goal.

The goal was also Ovi’s 269th career power-play goal, pulling him within five goals of Dave Andreychuk (274).

It was also Ovi’s 149th career multi-goal game of his career, putting him among three GOATs.

Ovi is now on a 48-goal pace if he had played a full 82 games this season.

Ovechkin tried his best to score again and net his 28th career hat trick in the third but was unable to connect.

He even appeared to have a deflection clanging off the post in the final minute.

As for the two office strikes, they were the fifth and sixth times Ovi’s scored from the office this year at 5v4. Here’s what Ovi’s PP numbers looked like coming into today via Evolving Hockey.

This season, Ovi’s PP production has bounced back somewhat under Peter Laviolette, but not much.

Ovi has dominated the Flyers this season scoring 12 points (8g, 4a) in six games this season.

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington

