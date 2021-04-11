Caps vs Bruins pregame: Deadline coming

On Sunday night, the Washington Capitals will play their final game before the trade deadline. They’ve already parted with one rarely used but well loved piece. Will there be more?

The Caps host the Boston Bruins tonight at 7 PM. Good Take Chris is on recap duty. He’s smart.

Record 21-11-6 26-11-4 Shot Attempt % 53.1% 49.7% PDO 98.5 102.1 Power Play 23.3% 24.0% Penalty Kill 87.1% 83.1%

Projected Lines

Here’s how the Caps lined up against the Sabres. Vanecek will be in net again:

Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Oshie

Sheary – Backstrom – Wilson

Vrana – Eller – Carr

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Dillon – Carlson

Orlov – Schultz

Chara – Jensen Vanecek

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 🚽 4/11 4/18 5/11 NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 PHI 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮 4/13 4/17 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽 🚽 4/22 4/24 4/27 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 4/29 5/1 NYR 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 🌮 🌮 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL

Storylines

On Jonas

It was both unfortunate and unwise how Jonas Siegenthaler was — or rather was not — used by Washington this season. I have said he’s a quality defender on a team with too many of those:

He’s a crucial part of the Caps’ breakout and transition play and a common puck-carrier in general. I hope the team understands what they have in him. There’s a lot of value in a 23-year-old defense-first, puck-moving defender who isn’t afraid to block shots with his 6’3″ frame. At the very least, acknowledging what Siegenthaler brings to the team may save them some money on the open market, where I’d rather they not pay for something they already have.

I had hoped the team would be wise in resting and rotating players in this uncertain and condensed season, but that didn’t happen.

So I regret what got the Caps to this point, but I’m very excited for the player to have an opportunity to play his game. New Jersey has had a troubled season, but I think Seigenthaler will make them better and there he might get the attention he deserves. He’s a good kid.

