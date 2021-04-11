Caps vs Bruins pregame: Deadline coming

On Sunday night, the Washington Capitals will play their final game before the trade deadline. They’ve already parted with one rarely used but well loved piece. Will there be more?
The Caps host the Boston Bruins tonight at 7 PM. Good Take Chris is on recap duty. He’s smart.
|Record
|21-11-6
|26-11-4
|Shot Attempt %
|53.1%
|49.7%
|PDO
|98.5
|102.1
|Power Play
|23.3%
|24.0%
|Penalty Kill
|87.1%
|83.1%
Here’s how the Caps lined up against the Sabres. Vanecek will be in net again:
Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Oshie
Sheary – Backstrom – Wilson
Vrana – Eller – Carr
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Dillon – Carlson
Orlov – Schultz
Chara – Jensen
Vanecek
|WSH
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|BOS
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|🚽
|4/11
|4/18
|5/11
|NJD
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|PHI
|🚽
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|4/13
|4/17
|5/7
|5/8
|NYI
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🚽
|🚽
|4/22
|4/24
|4/27
|PIT
|🤷
|🤷
|🚽
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|4/29
|5/1
|NYR
|🚽
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|5/3
|5/5
|BUF
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|4/15
Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL
It was both unfortunate and unwise how Jonas Siegenthaler was — or rather was not — used by Washington this season. I have said he’s a quality defender on a team with too many of those:
He’s a crucial part of the Caps’ breakout and transition play and a common puck-carrier in general. I hope the team understands what they have in him. There’s a lot of value in a 23-year-old defense-first, puck-moving defender who isn’t afraid to block shots with his 6’3″ frame. At the very least, acknowledging what Siegenthaler brings to the team may save them some money on the open market, where I’d rather they not pay for something they already have.
I had hoped the team would be wise in resting and rotating players in this uncertain and condensed season, but that didn’t happen.
So I regret what got the Caps to this point, but I’m very excited for the player to have an opportunity to play his game. New Jersey has had a troubled season, but I think Seigenthaler will make them better and there he might get the attention he deserves. He’s a good kid.
RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Bruins
Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On