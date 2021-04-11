Henrik Lundqvist says inflammation around his heart has ended his comeback bid with the Capitals this season

Henrik Lundqvist announced the results from a recent doctor’s appointment on Sunday.

Lundqvist revealed that his comeback bid this season with the Capitals is effectively over after doctors found inflammation around his heart. Lundqvist says his “stretch goal” was to rejoin the team at the end of the season. While he feels good, he said his heart “isn’t quite ready.”

The future Hall of Famer says he needs “a few months more of rest and steady recovery” to regain his full health.

Last week’s checkup showed some inflammation around the heart that now requires a few months more of rest and steady recovery.

While it’s not what I hoped for, I know this is all part of the process of getting back to 100%. — Henrik Lundqvist (@hlundqvist35) April 11, 2021

Right after getting back on the ice after surgery, I made it my “stretch goal” to join @Capitals for the end of the season. Training has been going really well and I’ve been feeling good – but my heart isn’t quite ready. — Henrik Lundqvist (@hlundqvist35) April 11, 2021

The announcement leaves the Capitals with its young goaltending tandem in net, Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek, heading into the trade deadline on Monday. Washington also has 39-year-old veteran Craig Anderson on its taxi squad.

Lundqvist had open-heart surgery on January 10 in Cleveland, undergoing an aortic valve replacement, aortic root, and ascending aortic replacement. Incredibly, Hank started off-ice, goalie-specific workouts and ran for the first time on February 17.

He hit the ice again on February 23, which spurred talks of a potential comeback this season.

During an interview with NHL Network’s Kevin Weekes this past week, Lundqvist said a heart condition he had been managing for a long time unexpectedly forced him into surgery right before he was about to join the Capitals.

“For a few months, we’d been doing some testing on my heart,” Lundqvist said. “I’ve been aware of a heart condition for 15 years. I had a leaky valve and at some point, you have to get it fixed. Over the course of a few months, things changed. The leak got worse and my aorta started to get too big and the pressure in the heart was too high.”

Lundqvist shared photos of himself in the hospital to give hope to others who are facing such a seemingly scary surgery.

“I learned so much about myself during the year,” he said. “I hope (this helps) other people in similar situations. Keep it short term especially if it’s a big challenge just so you don’t get overwhelmed. I think that was the key for me.”

Lundqvist, 39, has not retired. It’s unclear what will happen next, but it seems likely Lundqvist will end his hockey career on his own terms… if doctors allow.

From everyone at RMNB, we hope your recovery continues to go well, Hank. You are an inspiration.