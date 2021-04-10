Can always rely on Buffalo: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals “got back on track” with a win against the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 that puts the Caps back even with the New York Islanders for first in the East Division. Find out why I put part of that sentence in quotes below.

Shots finished tied at 33 apiece and the Caps out-attempted the Sabres at five-on-five 49 to 48.

First things first, a win is a win. Two points are two points and nothing will ever change that. It’s math, yo. But…this iteration of the Buffalo Sabres even with Jack Eichel and Taylor Hall (which they were without in this game) was/is quite possibly a bottom-five team in the entire history of the league. The Caps were out-chanced at five-on-five 20 to 15 by that team. This wasn’t the performance you want to see out of a team looking to break out of a slump playing against the hockey equivalent of the Washington Generals. If you’re more of a visual person and don’t want to listen to just my ramblings, look at that heat map.

Vitek Vanecek earned his 16th win of the season, which leads rookie goaltenders and ranks tied for fifth among all goaltenders. Vanecek has stopped 90 of 95 shots faced over his last three starts (.947 SV%). — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 10, 2021

One player that I liked in this game that I’ve complained about lately is Evgeny Kuznetsov . If Kuzy has a lot of the puck he is a great player. Unfortunately, Kuzy doesn’t have a lot of the puck this season. But in a game like this, he’s capable of controlling entire periods by himself. I think if he and Alex Ovechkin got more than 14-15 minutes in this game (and if bogus offside challenges weren’t a thing) they would have ended up with multiple-point nights. Those two were good.

Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

