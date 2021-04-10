Can always rely on Buffalo: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals “got back on track” with a win against the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 that puts the Caps back even with the New York Islanders for first in the East Division. Find out why I put part of that sentence in quotes below.
Shots finished tied at 33 apiece and the Caps out-attempted the Sabres at five-on-five 49 to 48.
Vitek Vanecek earned his 16th win of the season, which leads rookie goaltenders and ranks tied for fifth among all goaltenders. Vanecek has stopped 90 of 95 shots faced over his last three starts (.947 SV%).
