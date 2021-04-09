Caps beat Sabres 4-3 so everything is fine again

An unrested Washington Capitals team received a gift of a road game from the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. The Caps didn’t need a lot to win this one, and still they just barely managed.
Brenden Dillon, of all people, scored the game’s first goal, a one-timer from the blue line. Alex Ovechkin banked a shot off one of the Rasmii to make it 2-0, but Henri Jokiharju got Buffalo on the board with a screened shot later that period.
Early in the second, the Sabres ceded a shooting lane to Justin Schultz, but later he anticipated an icing call that never came, allowing Casey Mittelstadt to score.
Jakub Vrana roofed the puck halfway through the third to grow Washington’s lead, but Tage Thompson drew Buffalo within one late in the game.
Caps win!
Barely won a game over the worst team I’ve ever seen? I’m houseruling a Bailamos game: karaoke edition.
Well, that’s two standings points, an Ovi goal, and a W for Vanecek, but I’m not any more confident about the Caps than I was on Thursday night.
Hmm.
