Alex Ovechkin banks puck off Rasmus Dahlin, has 14 goals in his last 18 games

After a slow start to the season, Alex Ovechkin continues to score at nearly a goal per game pace.

Ovi scored his 14th goal in his last 18 games against the Sabres, Friday, after lobbing a puck off Rasmus Dahlin and in. The goal was Ovechkin’s 21st of the season and the 727th of his career.

Video

Ugly, but effective!

Ovi now sits fifth in the NHL in goals. He is two goals behind second-place Connor McDavid (23) and seven behind first-place Auston Matthews (28).

Ovechkin's 21 goals rank fifth in the NHL, while his 15 goals at even strength rank tied for second. Ovechkin has now scored 14 goals in his last 18 games. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 9, 2021

Ovi’s even-strength goal was also the 456th of his career, giving him sole possession of sixth all-time in that category.

Making it 2-0 for his @Capitals against the Sabres tonight, Alex Ovechkin has passed Brett Hull's 456 for the 6th most career even strength goals in NHL history- now trails only Wayne Gretzky (617), Gordie Howe (566), Jaromir Jagr (538), Marcel Dionne (478) and Mike Gartner (467) pic.twitter.com/jrW2iEtxWN — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) April 9, 2021

It’s another historic goal for one of the greatest goal-scorers of all time.

RMNB Coverage of Caps at Sabres

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington