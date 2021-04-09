Home / News / Alex Ovechkin banks puck off Rasmus Dahlin, has 14 goals in his last 18 games

Alex Ovechkin banks puck off Rasmus Dahlin, has 14 goals in his last 18 games

By Ian Oland

April 9, 2021 8:04 pm

After a slow start to the season, Alex Ovechkin continues to score at nearly a goal per game pace.

Ovi scored his 14th goal in his last 18 games against the Sabres, Friday, after lobbing a puck off Rasmus Dahlin and in. The goal was Ovechkin’s 21st of the season and the 727th of his career.

Ugly, but effective!

Ovi now sits fifth in the NHL in goals. He is two goals behind second-place Connor McDavid (23) and seven behind first-place Auston Matthews (28).

Ovi’s even-strength goal was also the 456th of his career, giving him sole possession of sixth all-time in that category.

It’s another historic goal for one of the greatest goal-scorers of all time.

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington

