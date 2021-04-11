Beating the bajeezus out of the Bruins: Caps beat Bruins 8-1

The Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins did battle for the sixth time this season as the Caps start a long stretch against the better teams in the East Division to end this season.
TJ Oshie stayed hot on the power play, firing home the game’s first goal from his bumper spot. Lars Eller undressed a defenseman and sashayed his way to the front of the net to make it 2-0. Conor Sheary finished off a tic-tac-toe play to give the Caps a familiar three-goal advantage. That guy again, Sheary found the roof of the net to make it four.
Nic Dowd sniped high glove to add even more to the lead. Tom Wilson tapped home half a dozen. Craig Smith broke the shutout. TJ Oshie out of midair for the extra point. Lars Eller redirected his second of the game home.
We’re going dancing.
Caps beat Bruins 8-1!
Next up for the Caps is a date with the Philadelphia Flyers who lost to the Sabres again tonight. As you can tell, they are in desperate need of a win to keep their very slim playoff hopes alive.
