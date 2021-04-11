Aliaksei Protas scores first AHL goal in Hershey Bears’ 2-0 win over Baby Penguins

Aliaksei Protas scored his first AHL goal in the Hershey’s home win against the Wilkes Barre/Scranton Penguins on Sunday.

The Capitals’ 2019 third-round pick, wearing number 40, took a backpass from Joe Snively in the high slot and ripped a shot, beating Baby Pens’ goalie Max Lagace.

Video

Aliaksei Protas scores his first in the AHL to give us a 1-0 lead! 🐍 #HBH pic.twitter.com/ZAiw0m4Lmv — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) April 11, 2021

Protas flashed a sheepish smile in the goal hug.

After the game, Protas took a picture with the milestone goal puck.

Four nights prior, Protas tallied his first AHL point, an assist, on Joe Snively’s game-winning goal against the Binghamton Devils.

Joe Snively gives us a 3-1 lead late in the second! #HBH pic.twitter.com/qrtfokdz3Z — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) April 8, 2021

Protas played his first game for the Bears on March 31 (vs LHV) after spending the first part of the year in the KHL with Dinamo Minsk.

The 20-year-old center tallied 18 points in 58 games for Dinamo this season, despite only receiving 12:52 of average ice time. Protas was the best 20-or-under player in the KHL this season, notching a league-high 10 goals and 18 points among his peers.

Headline photo courtesy of the Hershey Bears